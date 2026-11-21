NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: A monumental painting of Lord Krishna by Satguru and devotional artist Paramahamsa Vishwananda will make its international debut during Miami Art Week this December, as an exhibition co-curated by American entrepreneurs Sathi Roy and Annie Winger brings India's centuries-old tradition of darshan to an international contemporary art audience.

Titled "DARSHAN": The Art of Being Seen, the exhibition will take place from December 1-6, 2026, at InScope Miami Beach during Art Basel week, against the backdrop of one of the world's most prominent annual gatherings of artists, collectors and cultural audiences.

At its centre is an eight-foot-by-four-foot acrylic painting of Lord Krishna, created in October 2026 by Paramahamsa Vishwananda. The exhibition also presents works by renowned devotional artist Srimati Syamarani Dasi, bringing together two distinct artistic interpretations of India's spiritual tradition.

The exhibition draws its name from darshan, a Sanskrit concept describing an encounter in which the devotee not only sees the Divine but is also seen in return. Rooted in Indian philosophical and spiritual traditions, the idea offers a different way of experiencing art, moving beyond observation towards reflection, connection and contemplation.

For Sathi Roy, a first-generation Bengali American entrepreneur and founder of Our Highest Mantra (OHM), a modern membership for longevity and consciousness, the exhibition represents a deeply personal effort to bring India's spiritual and artistic heritage into conversation with contemporary international culture.

"Modern life rarely gives us the chance to experience something without immediately moving on to the next thing," said Sathi Roy, Founder of OHM and Co-Curator of DARSHAN. "As a first-generation Bengali American, bringing this tradition into the contemporary art conversation is deeply meaningful to me. It's an honor to showcase Krishna at this scale. I know everyone who has the chance to visit this exhibition will experience the art, not just see it."

Paramahamsa Vishwananda, born in Mauritius in 1978, is the founder of Bhakti Marga, an international spiritual mission with a presence in more than 80 countries. His artistic practice draws upon his devotional tradition, where sacred imagery has long served as a medium for storytelling, meditation and spiritual expression.

The exhibition also features Srimati Syamarani Dasi, widely known as Jadurani Didi, whose artistic practice spans more than five decades and over 400 paintings in Krishna temples around the world. Together, the works explore how an artistic tradition rooted in ancient Indian philosophy continues to find expression across generations and geographical boundaries.

Co-curator Annie Winger, founder of Amari Om Capital, brings both entrepreneurial and philanthropic experience to the exhibition. A five-time entrepreneur and exited founder, she dedicated her life to global humanitarian affairs six years ago after becoming a devoted student of Paramahamsa Vishwananda. For Winger, this exhibition is an offering and an opportunity to both serve his mission and introduce people to a tradition that has transformed her life.

"I've spent much of my professional life building businesses and bringing new ideas into the world, but this exhibition comes from a very different place," said Annie Winger, Co-Curator of DARSHAN. "It is an offering to my Guru, Paramahamsa Vishwananda, and to Krishna, and it also gives an opportunity to share something deeply meaningful with people who may be encountering this tradition for the very first time. I hope visitors leave with a sense of connection and a profound experience that stays with them long after Miami Art Week."

While Roy's relationship with Indian spiritual traditions is rooted in her Bengali heritage, Winger discovered the tradition as an adult upon meeting Paramahamsa Vishwananda. Their collaboration reflects two different journeys towards a shared appreciation of devotional art and its ability to connect audiences across cultural and religious backgrounds.

"We are delighted to welcome DARSHAN to this year's show," said Hayley River Smith, Director of InScope Miami Beach. "Part of what makes the experience meaningful is the opportunity to encounter perspectives, traditions, and forms of expression beyond our everyday experience. DARSHAN brings a beautiful dimension to InScope, creating an opportunity for visitors to engage with a cultural tradition in a way that feels both unexpected and deeply meaningful. It's exactly the kind of experience we want to make room for."

Proceeds from the exhibition, including sales of the centerpiece and the limited-edition prints, support Bhakti Marga America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. DARSHAN is a non-profit initiative, carried out by Our Highest Mantra, individual donors and volunteers in the spirit of seva, selfless service.

Paramahamsa Vishwananda will not attend in person; the darshan offered is an artistic one, happening through his original painting of Krishna's eyes.

DARSHAN will be exhibited on the sand at Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach.

A press and preview day is scheduled for December 1, followed by public viewing beginning December 2, including a special evening viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Signed limited-edition prints of selected artworks will also be available, subject to availability.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: DARSHAN: The Art of Being Seen

Dates: December 1-6, 2026

Venue: InScope Miami Beach, Ocean Drive and 8th Street, Miami Beach, Florida

Press and preview: December 1

Public viewing: December 2-6

Special evening viewing: December 2, 5:00-7:00 PM

Co-curators: Sathi Roy and Annie Winger

Featured artists: Paramahamsa Vishwananda and Srimati Syamarani Dasi Presented in partnership with: Our Highest Mantra (OHM)

Admission: Included with InScope Miami Beach admission

Website: darshanexhibition.art

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