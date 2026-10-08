More Than 100 Business and Urban Solutions Showcased at the Moscow Startup Summit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: An exhibition of innovative solutions was held as part of the Moscow Startup Summit, where technology companies presented their advanced and promising developments to potential customers and investors. This year, more than 100 solutions were showcased, over half of them developed by participants of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

The exhibition covered a broad range of needs faced by Russian businesses. Industry and construction companies are looking for automation solutions, urban services require technologies for infrastructure development, healthcare needs new diagnostic tools, while the agricultural sector is focused on ways to improve production efficiency.

Smart Robots

Crimson Robotics, a participant in the Moscow Innovation Cluster's Customer Showcase service and Innovation Marathon programme, presented a mobile robot designed to automate manufacturing processes. The robot can transport components, perform simple assembly operations and operate without being tied to a fixed workstation. At the exhibition stand, visitors could control the robot using a teleoperation system.

Another Moscow Innovation Cluster participant, Agrobit, showcased a robotic livestock management assistant for poultry farms. It moves autonomously around poultry houses, encourages birds to move and feed, and turns the litter to help maintain the required microclimate.

Construction Tech and Urban Tech

Etalon, a participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, presented a concrete monitoring system. Sensors that track temperature and humidity are installed inside concrete structures, allowing the system to automatically calculate material strength. This helps determine when construction can proceed to the next stage and can reduce overall construction time.

Following successful pilot testing, the solution was implemented at a prefabricated housing plant where precast building components are produced. It is also being used in residential construction projects in Moscow.

Biometriclabs, a participant in the Customer Showcase service and Innovation Marathon programme, presented a mobile system for detecting pipeline leaks. Sensors are installed on the pipeline, while the system analyses incoming signals and identifies the location of a potential leak. The solution enables operators to quickly locate damage and transfer the affected section for repair.

MedTech and Biotech

Yaglion, a participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, presented a disposable sterile dual-chamber container that converts liquid blood plasma into a dry powder. This extends its shelf life, while allowing the plasma to be restored to liquid form within minutes when needed for transfusion. The technology is currently used in more than 15 medical laboratories in Moscow.

Livenhouse, another participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, demonstrated a system for digital monitoring of infusion therapy. The device attaches to a standard IV drip and monitors the infusion process. It automatically alerts medical staff if the infusion stops or if the flow rate deviates from the required level, enabling faster response to changes and reducing the need for continuous manual supervision.

AgriTech and FoodTech

Climbiotech, a participant in the Customer Showcase service and Innovation Marathon programme, presented climate-controlled chambers for accelerated plant breeding, or speed breeding. The chambers precisely control the conditions required for plant growth, enabling crops such as wheat and sunflower to produce up to six generations per year instead of two. This can shorten the development cycle for new plant varieties by three to six times.

Cheezy, a participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, showcased a digital farm for automated plant cultivation. The system controls growing conditions and allows the cultivation process to be managed through integrated software. This makes it possible to grow crops indoors without a permanent connection to water supply and drainage systems. The laboratories have already been deployed at one of Russia's leading agricultural universities.

CreaTech and EdTech

Medviar, a participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, presented a VR/XR simulator for training healthcare professionals. Doctors, nurses and students can practise skills across a range of clinical scenarios without putting patients at risk. The system automatically assesses users' actions and provides performance results.

Another participant in the innovation pilot testing programme, Profpass Group, has developed a VR- and 3D-based platform for training and assessing industrial personnel. The platform enables companies to create training programmes using ready-made digital environments, scenarios and assessment criteria, while also tracking employee performance.

This allows staff to practise procedures in a safe virtual environment. The platform has already been deployed by Moscow's gas utility service and a major gas processing company.

All the solutions presented at the Moscow Startup Summit exhibition were designed to give visitors hands-on exposure to new technologies. Attendees were able to see equipment in operation, test digital products and assess how the solutions could be applied to real-world industrial and business challenges.

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