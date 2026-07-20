More Than 60 Nations Unite as IIHM Launches GAIHEC, the World's First Global AI Hospitality Education Council

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20: Artificial Intelligence is transforming every industry it touches. Yet in hospitality--an industry built not on machines but on warmth, empathy and human connection--the question is no longer whether AI will change the future. The real question is how that future should be shaped. On World AI Day, IIHM unveils a global movement to ensure Artificial Intelligence strengthens hospitality's greatest asset--its humanity.

Seeking to answer that question on a global scale, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) , on 16th July 2026, launched the Global AI Hospitality Education Council (GAIHEC), bringing together hospitality educators, universities, industry leaders and institutions from more than 60 countries to collectively define the future of Artificial Intelligence in hospitality, culinary arts and tourism education.

Announced on World AI Day, GAIHEC becomes the world's first international council dedicated exclusively to developing responsible, ethical and industry-focused AI education for hospitality.

The launch marks a significant milestone in IIHM's long-standing commitment to integrating technology with hospitality education. Following pioneering initiatives such as NamAIste - IIHM Hospitality GPT, the world's first AI platform created specifically for hospitality education, GAIHEC institutionalises that vision through an international collaborative framework that will develop curriculum standards, ethical AI guidelines, faculty development programmes, research initiatives and cross-border academic partnerships.

Rather than treating Artificial Intelligence as a disruptive force, GAIHEC positions AI as an enabler--one that empowers professionals while preserving the emotional intelligence that defines exceptional hospitality.

High-Tech. Higher Touch.

At the heart of the Council lies IIHM's philosophy: 'High-Tech. Higher Touch.' While Artificial Intelligence will increasingly influence guest engagement, revenue management, sustainability, operations and business intelligence, genuine hospitality will continue to be measured by empathy, creativity, cultural understanding and authentic human interaction.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor of IIHM and Indismart Group said:

Artificial Intelligence is not here to replace hospitality--it is here to enhance it. Hospitality has always been, and will always remain, about people. Through GAIHEC, we are bringing together the world's leading educators and industry experts to ensure that AI becomes a force for innovation while strengthening the human values that define our profession. We are not starting from scratch. We are building this global council on the strong foundation created through our AI initiatives, international collaborations and NamAIste Hospitality GPT.

Prof. David Foskett OBE MBE, Chairman of the International Hospitality Council (IHC), UK said:

The past, no matter how glorious, must not get in the way of the future--and the future is AI. Artificial Intelligence is another tool that helps us understand more about the world and the people around us. It helps us interpret the world better--not change it. In hospitality, AI enables us to get closer to our customers, understand them better and move forward together. But hospitality will always remain a human business because the greatest intelligence is emotional intelligence. We should not be afraid of AI--we should embrace it. I congratulate IIHM for once again showing leadership and bringing the global hospitality education community together.

Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of UN Tourism said:

Artificial Intelligence is not about the future--it is about now. It is about how we prepare people today for the opportunities of tomorrow. GAIHEC is bringing together a remarkable global network spanning more than 60 countries. This visionary council represents a powerful commitment to ensuring that the next generation of hospitality professionals are equipped not only to work with AI, but to lead with it responsibly, creatively and ethically while embracing the opportunities that AI provides us all.

NSN Mohan, Vice President and President-Elect of SKAL International said:

The winds of change are sweeping across every continent and every industry, transforming economies through AI. AI is not replacing people--it is becoming a human collaborator. It is a bridge between tradition and innovation. The GAIHEC Charter will never diminish humanity; rather, it will elevate it.

Kush Kapoor, CEO of Roseate Hotels & Resorts said:

AI is no longer a concept for the future--it is already transforming hospitality in practical ways ... When technology is implemented thoughtfully, it empowers hospitality professionals to spend more time doing what they do best--creating memorable guest experiences.

Prof. James Edmunds, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the London Geller College of Hospitality and Tourism, University of West London said:

Hospitality has always been a people's industry. It is built on creating experiences that make people feel comfortable, valued and, most importantly, remembered. Artificial Intelligence does not change that--it changes how we deliver those experiences. AI helps personalise the guest journey, improve efficiencies and support more sustainable operations. By removing routine and repetitive tasks, it gives hospitality professionals more time to focus on what matters most--the human connections that define our industry.

Chef John Wood, Founder, KitchenCUT mentioned:

What has been created here--with the vision of Dr. Bose and the breakthrough IIHM Namaste GPT system--is a phenomenal testament to embracing AI in hospitality education. While many are fearful of how automation will affect the industry, I believe that when technology and the human element come together, the result becomes far more powerful, effective, and interesting.

A Global Framework Designed Specifically for Hospitality

The launch also marked the formal adoption of the GAIHEC Manifesto, opening the Council to hospitality institutions, universities, hotel companies, tourism boards and technology organisations across the world.

Structured as a truly international collaborative platform, GAIHEC will function through a three-tier governance model comprising a Governing Board chaired by IIHM, an Academic Senate representing hospitality and culinary institutions from Young Chef Olympiad member nations, and an Industry & Patron Advisory Board bringing together hotel companies, tourism organisations, technology leaders and strategic partners.

Its work will be guided by four founding principles--Human First, AI Empowered; Global Knowledge, Local Impact; Collaboration Over Competition; and Sustainability for Generations.

The Council has already begun onboarding member institutions from countries including Uganda, Nepal, Jordan, Bangladesh, the UAE and several others, with the complete 60-country network set to be progressively inducted over the coming months.

This marks the beginning of the GAIHEC Roadway to 2027, culminating in the signing of the GAIHEC Global Charter during the Grand Finale of the Young Chef Olympiad on 8 February 2027, establishing the world's first internationally accepted framework for responsible AI integration in hospitality education.

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes the future of work, IIHM has placed hospitality education at the centre of that transformation--not by asking how machines can replace people, but by exploring how technology can help people become better professionals, better leaders and better hosts. Because in hospitality, technology may power the future, but humanity will always define it.

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