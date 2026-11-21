PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: How can parents help teenagers achieve their academic goals without adding to the pressure they already face? That question will be at the centre of an upcoming parent workshop by eduVelocity Global, which will bring together discussions on sleep, nutrition, physical health and emotional well-being to examine how these factors intersect with students' learning and everyday lives.

Scheduled for November 28, the live, interactive virtual session, titled "Healthy Bodies, Happy Minds: Nurturing Nutrition & Wellness", will be led by Dr Malini Dave, a Toronto-based paediatrician with a focus on developmental paediatrics and advocacy. Dave, a former president of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario, is also a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

The workshop aims to address a challenge familiar to many families: supporting a teenager's ambitions while ensuring that expectations around grades, examinations and future careers do not overshadow their health. Rather than treating classroom performance and personal well-being as separate issues, the session will explore the links between everyday routines, emotional needs and academic development.

A central part of the discussion will focus on the role of adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, physical health and mental well-being in teenagers' daily functioning. Parents will be encouraged to consider how these factors may shape students' ability to manage academic demands, cope with pressure and maintain healthy habits.

The session will also examine real-world scenarios illustrating how sleep patterns, nutrition and emotional health can affect teenagers. Through practical examples, the workshop is designed to help parents recognise common challenges and respond with strategies that support their children without increasing anxiety or creating additional pressure at home.

An interactive question-and-answer segment will give participants an opportunity to raise concerns and seek guidance on situations they encounter while raising teenagers. The organisers say the emphasis will be on practical, compassionate approaches that families can apply in their everyday routines.

The event forms part of eduVelocity Global's parent workshop series, which has addressed several aspects of adolescent development during 2026. Its earlier sessions covered digital habits, children's individual potential, parent-child communication, teenage self-esteem and the effects of academic expectations.

The series began with "Raising Digitally Smart Teens" in January, followed by "Beyond Grades: Unlocking Every Child's Hidden Potential" in March. Subsequent workshops addressed stronger communication between parents and children in May, building teenage confidence in July and parenting beyond academic pressure in September.

The November workshop extends these conversations by placing physical health alongside emotional wellness in discussions about students' success. It also seeks to encourage families to view academic progress as one part of a teenager's broader development, rather than the only measure of achievement.

According to eduVelocity Global, its programmes focus on life skills, holistic development and global admissions, drawing on more than 35 years of collective experience. The upcoming virtual workshop will begin at 10 am on November 28, with registration available through the link provided in the event announcement.

Website: https://eduvelocity.in

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