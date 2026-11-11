Moscow to Bring Together Over 180 Experts from 16 Countries at Culture. Media. Digital

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: On November 19-20, 2026, Culture. Media. Digital, one of the year's leading events dedicated to the creative industries, will take place at Moskino Film Factory, which operates under the Moscow Department of Culture. The event will bring together leaders from the media, technology, art, film, and blogging industries. Over two days, more than 40 sessions will be held across five venues, featuring over 180 speakers from 16 countries.

Prominent speakers will include Evgeny Kapyev, CEO of Eksmo Publishing House; Evgeny Sidorov, head of the Afisha media project; Natalia Klibanova, chief producer at Amedia Production; and Vadim Bakunev, representative of Ruki Vverh! Production. Representatives of the KION streaming platform, the GigaChat AI platform, VK Fest, and many others will also take part in the discussions.

The event will also welcome Tutta Larsen, a legendary figure in Russian broadcasting and former MTV Russia VJ; Anna Tsukanova-Kott, actress and director of music videos for Till Lindemann; and Karina Murashkina. Other guests will include TV presenters Maria Gladkikh and Arina Rostovskaya; bloggers Chuma Vecherinka, Lyubyatinka, Dmitry Ermuzevich, Assol, and Dmitry Krikun; music critic Lyubov Terletskaya; Italian blogger and pianist Lorenzo Bagnati; and many more.

This year's program will feature discussions, technology demonstrations, masterclasses, and hands-on workshops. The concept of Culture. Media. Digital is built around two core principles: depth over scale and action over observation. The focus will be on real-world case studies, personal experience, and practical tools that participants can apply in their work. The event is designed for professionals working with content and audiences, from filmmakers and game developers to media executives, bloggers, marketers, and scientists.

The discussions will begin with a session on the Big Ideas Stage, where experts will revisit predictions made at last year's event and examine which of them have come true. This venue will also host the year's key discussions, cross-industry sessions bringing together different areas of the program, and the opening and closing events of both days. TV channels and production studios will present premieres, teasers, and announcements of upcoming projects.

In the more intimate New Media venue, journalists, bloggers, streamers, and brand representatives will discuss who influences audiences today and how that influence can be measured.

The Digital Life venue will explore how technology and media are transforming everyday life. Sessions will include Diagnosis in One Click: Bloggers, Doctors, and AI and Genetic Attractions, which will examine the possibilities of genetic engineering. Scientists, doctors, and biotechnology experts will explore popular health and beauty trends, assessing which are supported by scientific evidence. The program will also feature technology demonstrations and rapid fact-checking of widely held claims.

The Content Factory venue will host masterclasses and practical workshops. Participants will learn how to identify ideas for videos, shoot and edit content using a smartphone, and prepare their own projects for pitching.

The Creative Industries venue will focus on storytelling in films, TV series, animation, and video games. Directors, screenwriters, animators, and game developers will use examples of scenes and characters to explain how creative projects capture and retain audience attention. Speakers will also hold autograph sessions following their presentations.

At the Content Factory, Anna Tsukanova-Kott will demonstrate how to shoot a video on a smartphone, edit it quickly, and turn a single piece of footage into five formats for different platforms. Arina Rostovskaya will lead a workshop titled Voice and Presentation, showing participants how to overcome tension, control their intonation, and sound natural on camera. Daria Zavyalova, editor-in-chief of TexTerra, will teach participants how to write effective prompts for AI tools and edit AI-generated texts so they sound natural rather than machine-written.

Participants in the Idea Mining workshop will learn to distinguish genuine trends from personalized algorithmic recommendations and develop up to 20 content ideas for the coming month. British blogger Danny Armstrong and stand-up comedian Jacklin Putina will explore how to capture viewers' attention within the first five seconds of a video.

Another workshop, The Logic of Algorithms, will examine what influences content recommendations across social media platforms, from hashtags, subtitles, music, and descriptions to the first comments on a post.

At the New Media venue, Igor Varenov, Art Director of Dodo Pizza in Türkiye, and Alexander Zazvonov, co-founder of Friends Design Department, will use real-world projects to demonstrate how cluttered design, complicated typography, and confusing navigation can discourage customers before they even discover a product. They will also explain how brands can independently audit their visual communications.

About Culture. Media. Digital

The second edition of Culture. Media. Digital took place on November 6-7, 2025, at Moskino Film Factory. Its central theme was the potential of the CIS media market, which reaches an audience of more than 350 million Russian-speaking users.

Over two days, the event featured more than 50 sessions and activities with over 160 speakers from more than 20 countries, including CIS countries, Brazil, India, Iran, and the UAE. More than 8,000 people attended the business program.

Participants discussed locally developed AI tools, proprietary content distribution platforms, the standardization of metrics and content procurement, and new monetization models.

Among the notable guests in 2025 were Italian cinematographer and three-time Academy Award winner Vittorio Storaro, French cinematographer Michel Amathieu, and Andrei Ropcha, frontman of the Romanian duo Morandi.

The inaugural Culture. Media. Digital event was held on November 13-14, 2024, attracting more than 5,000 participants. Its 31 sessions featured 100 Russian and 28 international speakers from 16 countries.

Discussions focused on the development of cinema, new media, artificial intelligence, game development, and the economics of the creative industries. The event's headline guests included acclaimed directors Emir Kusturica (Serbia), Oliver Stone (United States), and Luc Besson (France).

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