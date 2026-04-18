Mother's Group of Schools from Odisha Excels in CBSE Class X Results 2025-26

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18: Odisha's Mother's Group of Schools delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class X Examination 2025-26, with Teenaa Rath of Mother's Public School, Puri, securing a perfect 100% and emerging among the national toppers.

The institution recorded a100% pass result, with 177 out of 299 students (nearly 60%) scoring 90% and above, underscoring its consistent academic excellence across campuses.

Teenaa Rath's achievement, placing her among the top scorers nationally, reflects exceptional dedication, discipline, and academic focus, further strengthening the institution's legacy of producing top-ranking students.

Continuing its legacy of producing top achievers, the institution had earlier recorded outstanding milestones with Sai Uditi (State Topper, AIR 3 in 2018-19), Shreya Patnaik (National Topper with 100% in 2021-22), and Jeet Puja Panda (State Topper in 2023-24).

Among other high achievers, Akshit Samal from Unit-1 secured the second position with 99.8%. Several students also achieved an outstanding 99.4%, including Anwesha Jayasingh, Sai Ujwol Paikaray, Subham Pattanaik, Swayam Sekhar Sundaray, Piyush Samantaray, Rishit Panigrahi (all from the Unit-1 campus, Bhubaneswar), and Shreyaditi Martha from the Puri campus.

The results reflect strong performance across all campuses. Unit-1campus recorded 72% of students scoring above 90%, followed by Khandagiri (61%), Puri (45%), and Pahala (42%). The overall academic averages further reinforce consistency, with Unit-1 achieving 91.3%, Khandagiri 90%, Pahala 87.40%, and Puri 82.47%.

What distinguishes this achievement is that it was realised within a holistic learning environment that equally emphasises academics, co-curricular engagement, and skill-based education. The institution continues to foster well-rounded individuals equipped for future challenges.

"Today, we celebrate more than results--we celebrate belief, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence," said Ms. Poly Patnaik, Founder & Principal of the institution. "I attribute this success to the collective efforts of dedicated educators, structured academic systems, continuous mentoring, and strong parent-school collaboration, all of which create an ecosystem where excellence thrives," she added.

Guided by its philosophy, "Academia - Unveiling the Excellence," Mother's Group of Schools remains committed to nurturing future-ready individuals who combine academic achievement with values, resilience, and purpose.

Visit: https://mothers.edu.in/ for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)