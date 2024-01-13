Motiaz Takes Home "Brand of the Year" Award at Outlook Business Icon Awards

NewsVoir

Chandigarh/ Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], January 13: Motiaz, one of the leading real estate developers of Punjab, has added another feather to its cap by winning the prestigious "Brand of the Year" award at the Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, was graced by Chief Guest Kapil Sharma, Vice President of BJP, Delhi, and Guest of Honour Kriti Sanon, the renowned actress. The Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023 is a testament to Motiaz's unwavering dedication to excellence in the real estate sector. The company's relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has set it apart in the highly competitive industry.

Motiaz's success is not just about constructing buildings but creating living experiences. Their unique projects, equipped with world-class facilities and prominent amenities, redefine the standards of modern living. This achievement reflects Motiaz's ability to seamlessly blend innovation and customer-centricity, making a lasting impact on the real estate landscape.

The award's significance is heightened by the fact that it comes from the prestigious Outlook Business Icon Awards, a platform that celebrates excellence and recognizes outstanding contributions across various industries. Motiaz's recognition in this esteemed forum underscores the company's standing as a leader in the real estate domain.

Mukul Bansal, Managing Director of Motiaz, graciously received the award on behalf of the entire Motiaz family. He expressed, "We are honoured and humbled to receive the 'Brand of the Year' award at the Outlook Business Icon Awards. This recognition is a testament to Motiaz' unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in real estate. It has been a result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team that works relentlessly to curate one-of-a-kind projects. This recognition motivates us to continue setting benchmarks and raising the bar in our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

This accolade is well-deserved, symbolizing Motiaz's continuous commitment to setting benchmarks and raising the bar in quality and customer satisfaction. The "Brand of the Year" award serves as both recognition and motivation for Motiaz to persist in its pursuit of excellence, ensuring a legacy of remarkable contributions to the real estate industry.

