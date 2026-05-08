Movado Launches Heritage 1917 Collection as an Ode to 145 Years of Swiss Craftsmanship and Iconic Design

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Movado unveiled its Heritage 1917 collection at an exclusive event hosted at the prestigious venue Late Checkout in Mumbai on May 6th. The launch marks the beginning of a milestone year celebrating 145 years of Swiss craftsmanship and design excellence. The anniversary will be commemorated through a series of product launches that revive original designs, alongside global events, brand experiences, and marketing initiatives.

Sachin Saproo, Sales Director - India, the Movado India Team, and Heather Sugarman, Vice President of Public Relations and Partnerships at Movado Group's global corporate headquarters in the United States, were also in attendance to welcome guests and speak at the event.

The Movado Heritage 1917 collection is part of Movado's heritage series, drawing on the brand's 145-year history to reinterpret vintage designs with modern refinement. Inspired by Movado's first square, Art Deco-influenced watch from 1917, the collection preserves the original silhouette while updating it with contemporary engineering. It features a unilink bracelet or tan Italian leather straps, and a sunburst ombre dial with Arabic numerals for added depth and geometric precision. Powered by the Swiss automatic Sellita SW200 movement, visible through an exhibition caseback, the watch comes in two sizes with sapphire crystal. Design details include the signature "M" crown or an archival floral motif on the smaller model.

The Movado Heritage 1917 collection is now available at select leading watch retailers across key markets.

About Movado Since 1881, Movado has been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world's premier watchmakers, with a proud 145-year heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

About Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide, and also operates in the jewelry category. The company's portfolio of owned brands includes Movado, Concord, EBEL, Olivia Burton, and MVMT. Movado Group also holds licenses for Calvin Klein, Coach, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger watches and jewelry. With a global distribution network, Movado Group's products are sold in approximately 100 countries through a combination of wholesale channels, company-operated retail stores, and e-commerce platforms.

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