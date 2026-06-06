Mrs. India Inc Highlights Decade-Long Legacy of Transforming Women's Lives Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: Amid recent discussions surrounding a preliminary inquiry initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Mrs. India Inc has reiterated its confidence in the legal process while highlighting the platform's long-standing contribution to women's empowerment and international representation.

Over the years, Mrs. India Inc has emerged as one of India's leading pageant platforms for married women, providing opportunities for personal development, leadership, mentorship, and international representation. As the matter remains under investigation, former winners and participants have come forward to share their experiences and support for the platform.

Exclusive Interview with Mohini Sharma

Q: With recent allegations and the ongoing CCI inquiry attracting public attention, what would you like to say to participants, titleholders, and stakeholders who have placed their trust in Mrs. India Inc.?

Mohini Sharma, Founder & National Director, Mrs. India Inc:

"For over a decade, Mrs. India Inc. has been committed to empowering married women and providing them with opportunities to grow, lead, and represent India on global platforms. Every year, we witness remarkable women step out of their comfort zones, discover their potential, and achieve milestones they once thought impossible."

"We respect the regulatory process and have complete faith in the institutions that govern it. The current order is only a preliminary procedural step, and we are confident that once all facts are examined objectively, the truth will prevail. We believe it is important for everyone to understand that allegations are not findings, and investigations are meant to establish facts."

"Our focus remains unchanged to continue supporting women, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and creating a platform that celebrates confidence, leadership, and personal growth. The trust of our participants, titleholders, partners, and supporters is our greatest strength, and we remain committed to upholding that trust every step of the way."

"The Platform Changed My Life" -- Navdeep Kaur

Former Mrs. India World 2021 winner Navdeep Kaur credits the platform with opening doors that transformed her personal and professional journey.

"Mrs. India World 2021 was a life-changing experience that gave me opportunities far beyond the crown. From representing India internationally to learning from some of the finest mentors in the industry, every aspect of the journey reflected professionalism, discipline, and empowerment."

She highlighted the extensive mentorship and equal opportunities provided to participants.

"What stood out most was that every participant was given equal respect and equal opportunity to grow. The platform encouraged authenticity and rewarded dedication, hard work, and commitment."

According to Navdeep, the experience reinforced her belief in the values of integrity and transparency that she witnessed throughout her journey.

"A Reputation Built Through Years of Dedication" -- Monalisa Hazarika

Monalisa Hazarika, Mrs International World Runner up, also spoke about her experience.

"My journey with Mrs. India Inc was marked by transparency, discipline, and a genuine commitment to empowering women. The organization invests considerable effort and resources into helping participants build confidence and prepare themselves for larger opportunities."

She believes the platform's reputation has been earned through years of dedication and successful participant outcomes.

"The achievements of countless women who have gone on to represent India globally are a testament to the work done by the organization. I believe any institution should be judged on facts and its long-term contributions rather than unverified allegations."

Mrs. India Inc has maintained that all agreements entered into with participants are lawful, voluntary, and aligned with accepted industry practices. The organization also emphasized that its primary objective has always been to safeguard the credibility of the competition, the dignity of titleholders, and the integrity of international affiliations.

The platform's leadership remains confident that the ongoing inquiry will provide clarity and allow the facts to be examined in their entirety.

For thousands of women who have participated in the platform over the years, Mrs. India Inc represents more than a beauty pageant it represents an opportunity for growth, confidence, leadership, and global recognition.

As the process continues, the organization says it remains focused on its mission of empowering married women across India and helping them represent themselves and the country with confidence, talent, and pride on the world stage.

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