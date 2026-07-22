Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winners Announced: Dhanashri Joshi and Mira Gadhia

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: The grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2026 took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi. The event celebrated the confidence, grace and achievements of married women from India and around the world. The illustrious pageant got its grand culmination when Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni and Founder and Director of Mrs India International Queen Ankita Saroha crowned winners of the Mrs India International Queen 2026.

Mrs India International Queen remains much more than a beauty pageant; it empowers women by creating a platform that allows married women to showcase their skills, unique qualities and powerful life stories. Mrs India International Queen pageant finalists showed us what it means to never give up on your dreams and that every woman no matter her age or marital status deserves a platform.

Winners of Mrs India International Queen 2026

Category: Mrs India

Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner: Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh from Delhi - (cash prize Rs 1lakh)

Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner Up: Mrs. Monisha Sreekanth from Singapore - (cash prize Rs 50000)

Mrs India International Queen 20262nd Runner-up: Mrs. Ayushi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh - (cash prize Rs 25,000)

Category: Classic

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner: Mrs. Mira Gadhia (Dubai) & cash prize ₹1,00,000

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner-up: Mrs. Elanor Rajendran (Singapore) & cash prize ₹50,000

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner-up: Dr. Alice Mathew (Kerala) & cash prize ₹25,000

The evening also recognised around 90 contestants with special titles celebrating qualities such as confidence, elegance, resilience, leadership, compassion, glamour, intelligence, style and personality. Here is the complete list of proud subtitle winners:

1. Mrs India Gorgeous 2026 & Mrs India Timeless Beauty 2026: Devanshi Lahariya

2. Mrs India Wise 2026 & Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2026: Jyotshana Hanamanat Patil

3. Mrs India Charismatic 2026: Anjli

4. Mrs India Glowing 2026: Ankeeta Pawar

5. Mrs India Dynamic 2026: Ankita Gyanchandani

6. Mrs India Ambitious 2026: Ankita Johari

7. Mrs India Regal 2026: Anusha Bandaru

8. Mrs India Fabulous 2026: Ayushi Sharma

9. Mrs India Diligent 2026: Babita

10. Mrs India Vivacious 2026: Chithira Shaiju

11. Mrs India Most Talented 2026: Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh

12. Mrs India Tenacious 2026: Dipika Dhingra

13. Mrs India Majestic 2026: Jyoti Sharma

14. Mrs India Ravishing 2026: Kanchan Aswal

15. Mrs India Benevolent 2026: Khushbu Sinha

16. Mrs India Best Ramp Walk 2026: Kyntulang Rynjah

17. Mrs India Mesmerizing 2026: Monisha Sreekanth Nair

18. Mrs India Best Personality 2026: Neha Singh

19. Mrs India Graceful 2026: Nimmy S Kumar

20. Mrs India Charming 2026: Permehender Kaur

21. Mrs India Resilient 2026: Poornima K

22. Mrs India Stunning 2026: Dr. Rea

23. Mrs India Renaissance 2026: Saloni Kapoor Vinayak

24. Mrs India Encouraging 2026: Sharad Mishra

25. Mrs India Magnificent 2026: Shilpa Bhandari

26. Mrs India Valorous 2026: Shivashree

27. Mrs India Endearing 2026: Smriti Parmar

28. Mrs India Captivating 2026: Sravani Karampudi

29. Mrs India Compassionate 2026: Sruthy S Murali

30. Mrs India Enchanting 2026: Sunita

31. Mrs India Sensational 2026: Supriya Kathuria

32. Mrs India Poised 2026: Suvarna Atul Bhoir

33. Mrs India Perfectionist 2026: Swastika Sharma

34. Mrs India Intellectual 2026: Swati Sharma

35. Mrs India Congeniality 2026: Aarti Raniwala

36. Mrs India Thoughtful 2026: Abhineeta Manoj Samuel

37. Mrs India Admiring 2026: Dr. Alice Mathew

38. Mrs India Fascinating 2026: Alka Jain

39. Mrs India Alluring 2026: Angel Chouksey

40. Mrs India Exotic Beauty 2026: Dr. Anjali Dixit

41. Mrs India Gifted 2026: Archana Garg

42. Mrs India Serene 2026: Archana Kalyankar

43. Mrs India Radiant 2026: Aruna Chaudhary

44. Mrs India Courteous 2026: Bijaya Laxmi Panda

45. Mrs India Iconic 2026: Divya Tiwari

46. Mrs India Idealistic 2026: Dolly Tandon

47. Mrs India Most Attractive 2026: Elanor Rajendran

48. Mrs India Breathtaking 2026: Geeta Thakur

49. Mrs India Motivating 2026: Hemali Thakkar

50. Mrs India Glorious 2026: Hima Rao

51. Mrs India Mindful 2026: Himani Sharma

52. Mrs India Unique 2026: Jayashree Satish Ghogre

53. Mrs India Dazzling 2026: Jyoti

54. Mrs India Magnetic 2026: Karuna Nair

55. Mrs India Intelligent 2026: Dr. Kiran Dhankhar

56. Mrs India Photogenic 2026: Krishna Narvekar

57. Mrs India Beautiful 2026: Lakshmi Prasanthi

58. Mrs India Most Presentable 2026: Lucky Bagrodia

59. Mrs India Jovial 2026: Manisha Anant Pethkar

60. Mrs India Vibrant 2026: Manju Arora

61. Mrs India Daring 2026: Manju Ray

62. Mrs India Classy 2026: Dr. Meena Bedmutha

63. Mrs India Confident 2026: Dr. Meenakshi Yadav

64. Mrs India Glamorous 2026: Mira Gadhia

65. Mrs India Shining Star 2026: Nabanita Mohanta

66. Mrs India Achiever 2026: Dr. Nethra P

67. Mrs India Audacious 2026: P. Reshma Bhanu

68. Mrs India Inspiring 2026: Dr. Priyanka Dwivedi

69. Mrs India Enlightened 2026: Rani Gattani

70. Mrs India Bold 2026: Rashmi Shrivastava

71. Mrs India Elegant 2026: Rati Sinha

72. Mrs India Visionary 2026: Ravinder Kaur

73. Mrs India Empowered 2026: Rekha Kumar

74. Mrs India Gracious 2026: Sadhna Garg

75. Mrs India Exquisite 2026: Samita Pathania

76. Mrs India Magical 2026 / Mrs India Popularity Queen 2026: Sangeeta Paul

77. Mrs India Sparkling 2026: Saranya K Lakhani

78. Mrs India Marvelous 2026: Dr. Sarita Kumari Singh

79. Mrs India Trailblazer 2026: Shantilata Jani

80. Mrs India Sophisticated 2026: Shashi Sandeep Khurana

81. Mrs India Smiling Beauty 2026: Shilpa Bhole

82. Mrs India Passionate 2026: Dr. Shilpi Saini

83. Mrs India Spectacular 2026: Shweta Pandey

84. Mrs India Impressive 2026: Sonali Verma

85. Mrs India Stylish 2026: Suman Kawale

86. Mrs India Brilliant 2026: Susan Thomas

87. Mrs India Adorable 2026: Susila Shukla

88. Mrs India Courageous 2026: Vandna Singh

89. Mrs India Change Maker 2026: Dr. Vidya Sangare

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)