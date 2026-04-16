MS Dhoni Joins Cars24's Crashfree India As Goodwill Ambassador

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 15: Cars24 today announced that MS Dhoni has joined Crashfree India, its national road safety initiative, as Goodwill Ambassador. More than an association, this marks the coming together of one of India's most respected public figures with a mission that believes road safety can no longer remain a statistic, an annual talking point, or a responsibility deferred to someone else.

Dhoni's decision to join Crashfree India gives the initiative something more valuable than visibility. It gives it conviction. For years, he has stood for a rare kind of leadership in public life: measured, disciplined and deeply trusted. He is not associated with noise or impulse. He is associated with judgment. That makes his presence in Crashfree India especially significant, because road safety is, at its core, a question of judgment: when to slow down, when to hold back, when to stay alert and how to remember that every decision on the road carries consequences far beyond the driver.

India continues to face a profound challenge regarding road safety, currently recording the highest number of traffic fatalities globally. In 2024 alone, 1,80,000 people lost their lives on Indian roads, one every three minutes, every day of the year. India has roughly 1% of the world's vehicles, yet accounts for 11% of global road fatalities. This data suggests that these losses are not inevitable accidents of fate but rather a call to action for improved safety frameworks and increased public awareness to prevent further loss of life.

The burden falls hardest on the young. In 2024, 66% of those killed in road accidents were between 18 and 34 years old, the country's most productive generation. Nearly 10,000 school students were among the dead. Seven in ten fatalities were linked to overspeeding. These are not abstract statistics. They describe a national failure of behavior, enforcement, design, and urgency. They also describe why Crashfree India cannot be a campaign in the usual sense. It has to become a movement with staying power.

What makes Dhoni's involvement especially powerful is that he had already said the uncomfortable part out loud before any formal role was announced. In his conversation with Cars24, he did not dilute the truth.

"I have spent a big part of my life around cars, bikes, and roads. When you love driving and riding, you also learn to respect them. You understand that control matters, judgment matters, and patience matters. A vehicle gives you freedom, but it also gives you responsibility. On our roads, too many people still see safety as a rule to follow only when someone is watching. That mindset has cost us far too much. We already know what is going wrong. We know how many lives are being lost. We know the habits that put people in danger every day. What we need now is not more excuses. We need more responsibility, more discipline, and more respect for life," Dhoni said.

That is precisely why his joining matters. Dhoni is not lending his name to an issue he barely understands. He is stepping into a mission he already believes in. His diagnosis is clear-eyed. His language is unambiguous. And his credibility makes the message harder to dismiss. In a country where dangerous driving is too often mistaken for confidence, his voice brings back a more serious idea: that control is strength, discipline is intelligence and safety is not caution for the timid, it is responsibility for the grown-up.

On his decision to take on this role, he added: "Roads may be beautiful, but they come with real risks. As much as we love them, they can be dangerous. We have the data. We know what the problem is. We know what needs to change. The only thing missing is the will to make it a priority. This isn't something I was asked to do. This is something I decided to do."

For Cars24, Crashfree India reflects a deeper sense of responsibility that comes with being at the centre of millions of car decisions in India. The company has spent years making car ownership more accessible, transparent and convenient. But access without safety is incomplete progress. Through Crashfree India, Cars24 aims to make road safety a more visible and more influential part of the mobility conversation, not just in moments of tragedy, but in the everyday decisions that shape how people drive, what they value in a vehicle and what they teach the next generation to normalise on the road.

"Some missions need encouragement. This one needs scrutiny. Crashfree India cannot be built by people who only know how to say the right things. It needs someone who sets a harder standard: someone strict, deeply observant, unwilling to indulge comfortable language and clear enough to call out the truth without softening it. Dhoni is exactly that. He does not mince words and that is one of the most valuable things about him. His understanding of Indian roads is grounded in lived experience rather than theory alone. Years of navigating them have given him insights into driver behavior, road conditions, and the split-second decisions that matter most.Every meeting with him has been inspiring, not in a superficial way, but in a way that leaves you sharper, more serious and less satisfied with easy answers. Dhoni holds us to a higher standard and his involvement challenges us to push this mission further.. That changes the seriousness of the work. And that is exactly what this mission needs," added Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO, Cars24.

Dhoni joining Crashfree India is therefore bigger than a brand association. It is a public alignment with an issue that has been neglected for too long despite its scale and consequence. It signals that road safety deserves stronger champions, sharper public attention and a much higher place in the national conversation. It also signals that this mission is not about token concern. It is about shifting culture, from carelessness to accountability, from reaction to prevention and from accepting road deaths as routine to treating them as the urgent national failure they are.

With Dhoni on board, Crashfree India enters a more consequential chapter. Not louder, but stronger. Not symbolic, but serious. Because when someone of his stature chooses to stand behind a mission like this, it does more than attract attention. It raises the standard of the conversation itself.

Road safety in India has been tolerated as an unfortunate cost of movement for far too long. Crashfree India exists to challenge that acceptance. And with Dhoni joining the mission, that challenge now has one of the country's most trusted voices behind it.

About Crashfree India

Crashfree India is a Gurugram-based, technology and research-driven non-profit committed to achieving zero road fatalities in India by 2040. Working at the intersection of behavioural science, systems thinking, and civic collaboration, it advances a Safe System approach through data-led interventions, community programmes, and multi-stakeholder partnerships, building a national movement for safer mobility.

About Cars24

Since its inception in 2015, Cars24 has been on a mission to simplify car ownership for everyone. Offering services such as buying, selling, loans, insurance, servicing and more, Cars24 is building an integrated automotive platform for Indian consumers. Through Cars24 Financial Services, the company also provides vehicle lending solutions.

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