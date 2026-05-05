MSEED and SCOPE Global Skills University Sign Strategic Partnership to Shape the Future of Experiential Marketing Education

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5: Premium education institute MSEED (The Management School of Events and Experience Design) today partnered with SCOPE Global Skills University, Bhopal, to introduce a two-year MBA in Event Management and Experiential Marketing.

Besides boosting students academically, this association intends to equip them with the evolving demands of events and the experiential marketing ecosystem. Furthermore, the collaboration will be fueled by industry expertise and academic structure, helping students build a career in the fast-growing fields of events, entertainment, and experiential marketing.

At a time when experiential marketing is 'evolving from a tactical activation to a strategic growth engine for brands', this collaboration serves right.

Speaking on this exclusive partnership between MSEED and SCOPE, Joshua Newman, Vice-President - Marketing & Partnerships, MSEED, said, "Our focus has always been on outcomes, not just education. This partnership allows us to extend that vision by working with SCOPE Global Skills University to create a program that prepares students for real careers. From curriculum to classroom delivery and industry exposure, every aspect is designed to ensure that students graduate with confidence, clarity, and practical experience."

The MBA program is designed to:

- Provide a recognized postgraduate qualification with a specialized focus

- Build practical skills through real-world projects and case studies

- Offering industry interaction, mentorship, and exposure

- Support students with internship and placement opportunities

Dr. Vijay Singh, Vice Chancellor of SGSU, hailed the launch as a landmark moment for the city. "This is a remarkable event not just for our university, but for the city of Bhopal. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how specialized education is delivered in Madhya Pradesh. By launching this MBA in Event Management, we are providing our youth with a platform to master the art of execution, creativity, and management right here in their home state," he said.

The partnership was formally cemented through the signing of an agreement between the two institutions in the esteemed presence of Mangubhai C. Patel, the current and 19th Governor of Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of industry-integrated education in India.

For more information on events and experiential marketing, please visit our website.

Media Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact

Tasneem Limbdiwala

tasneem@mseededucation.com

About MSEED

MSEED, a part of EVA Group, India's one of the largest live event companies, and backed by 200 odd industry veterans, the institute brings with it deep-rooted industry expertise and real-world insights. It is a creative business institute designed for the next generation of storytellers, strategists, producers, and brand builders. The mission is not just to prepare students for jobs, but to lead industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971835/MSEED_SCOPE_Agreement.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)