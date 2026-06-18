MSI Launches 'Mid-Year Promotion - June 2026' with Extended Warranty, Backpack Bundles, and Flexible EMI Offers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 18: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its June Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from 13th June to 30th June 2026 for offline channels, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across all MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, including Croma and Vijay Sales. Online promotions on Flipkart will run exclusively from 20th June to 26th June 2026.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, "With our June Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing through trusted EMI partners, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI's promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network."

For more on the offers, please visit: www.msi.gm/S3D54715.

Offline Channel Offers

(Valid: 13th June - 30th June 2026 | Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, Croma & Vijay Sales)

- 1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing select MSI laptops through all MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, Croma, and Vijay Sales will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. The offer covers the following:

- Eligible Models: Modern Series

- Eligible Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers + Croma + Vijay Sales

- Flexible EMI Options

Flexible EMI plans are available across two providers to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing no-cost and low-cost EMI options, valid from 13th June to 30th June 2026. PineLabs is offering extended EMI plans available through the same period.

- Backpack Bundle Offer

MSI is offering a complimentary backpack bundle with select laptop models exclusively at All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers. This offer is valid from 13th June to 30th June 2026 and is designed to add practical value for students and on-the-go users.

- Eligible Models: Katana, Cyborg, Thin, Modern Series

- Eligible Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers

Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)

(Valid: 20th June - 26th June 2026 | Channel: Flipkart)

For those shopping online, MSI's June Promotion brings a range of special offers on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 1-year free warranty extension on focus models, with product pages featuring carousel cards that highlight both the price and the warranty benefit. Each product card links directly to its Flipkart product page.

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