MSM Unify Hosts First Edition of 'Elevation' in New Delhi, Strengthening Partner Network Ahead of Canada Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 Intakes

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 21: MSM Unify, a leading global platform for international student recruitment, has launched Elevation, a new flagship partner engagement series, with the inaugural Elevation by MSM Unify - New Delhi Chapter, bringing its strongest North India recruitment partners into one room to deepen collaboration and unlock new opportunities for students across upcoming international intakes.

Held in New Delhi, the day-long event brought together some of North India's most trusted education consultants and recruitment partners for a focused programme of institutional showcases, strategic discussions, and recognition anchored around the theme of shared growth: rising together.

A central highlight of the event was the Canada Fall 2026 & Winter 2027: The Opportunity session, which presented admission pathways, programmes, and intake insights from eight Canadian institutions - Vancouver Community College (VCC), Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU), NOIC Academy, St. Thomas University (STU), Saskatchewan Colleges, Selkirk College, Northern Lights College (NLC), and Mount Allison University (MTA).

The programme also spotlighted MSM Unify's wider portfolio of online programme management (OPM) and transnational education opportunities including Davis, Woolf, and Florida Coastal University, expanding the range of pathways partners can offer students beyond traditional study destinations.

The event concluded with the inaugural Elevation Awards, recognising outstanding partner contribution and celebrating the consultants and teams driving successful student outcomes.

"International education has always been built on trust -- between students, institutions, and the partners who guide them. Elevation is our way of honouring that trust," said Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify. "When we bring our partners into one room, we are not just sharing opportunities; we are building the future of global education together. Elevation is not about rising alone. It is about rising together, and today in New Delhi, we saw exactly what that looks like."

"The energy in the room today reflected the strength of our partner network in North India," said Avinav Sharma, Executive Director - Global Partnerships, MSM Unify. "With the Canada Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 intakes ahead of us, our focus is clear: give partners direct access to institutions, transparent information, and the on-ground support they need to convert opportunity into real student outcomes. The commitments made today set a strong foundation for the intakes ahead."

Building on the success of the New Delhi Chapter, MSM Unify announced that it is looking forward to hosting more such partner engagement events in the near future, with plans to extend the Elevation series to additional cities and partner markets, reinforcing its commitment to relationship-led, partner-first growth.

About MSM Unify

MSM Unify is a leading global student recruitment platform connecting students, recruitment partners, and higher education institutions across the world. Serving the 360-degree international student journey, MSM Unify empowers its partner network with access to a diverse portfolio of institutions and programmes across North America, Europe, and beyond, with a focus on compliance-led, outcome-driven recruitment. MSM Unify is part of the Laul Global portfolio of education brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)