Mumbai-Based TÜSK Oral Care Wins 5 Design Awards, Secures 4 Patents, and Raises $80,000+ Through Global Kickstarter Campaign

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Almost everyone owns a toothbrush. Almost nobody questions it. It's one of the few products people use every single day, yet it has remained largely unchanged for decades. For Mumbai-based TÜSK Oral Care, that wasn't a sign of a mature category; it was evidence that one of our most important daily rituals had stopped evolving.

Founded by engineers Nikunj Choudhari and Atul Zanjurne, TÜSK was built on a simple belief: great product design isn't about making everyday objects look better. It's about making everyday habits easier to sustain. Instead of competing through ingredients or marketing claims, the company approaches oral care through industrial design, engineering and behavioural science, asking a different question before every product is built: What makes people actually want to brush better every day?

That philosophy is now finding recognition well beyond India. Over the past year, TÜSK has won five international design awards, filed four patents, showcased its innovations at CES in Las Vegas, and raised more than US$80,000 on Kickstarter, with support from backers across North America, Europe and Asia. Earlier in its journey, the company was also backed by CIBA, riidl and ISPL, helping transform an ambitious idea into a globally recognised consumer brand.

Rather than treating these milestones as the destination, the founders see them as validation that thoughtful engineering can improve even the most familiar everyday products.

Every TÜSK product begins not with materials or manufacturing, but with behaviour. The team studies the small moments that shape daily routines, the cluttered bathroom counter, the inconvenience of charging, the compromises people make while travelling, and redesigns those experiences through engineering and industrial design. This thinking extends beyond toothbrushes into a growing ecosystem of magnetic wall mounts, UV-sanitising travel cases, replaceable brush heads and thoughtfully designed accessories that fit naturally into everyday life.

"Coming from an engineering background, we look at oral care differently. Dentists are experts at oral health, while we focus on making it easier for people to build healthier habits every single day. We question everything. Why should a toothbrush sit on a dirty countertop? Why should charging be inconvenient? Why should travel be an afterthought? By rethinking these everyday interactions, we're creating products people naturally want to use while challenging long-standing assumptions across the industry," said Atul, Co-Founder & CTO.

Long before building oral care products, both founders spent years designing Formula Student race cars, combat robots and electric vehicles. That same engineering discipline now drives TÜSK's development process, where products are refined through hundreds of iterations before reaching consumers.

The company's design language is inspired by the elephant - a symbol of strength, intelligence, gentleness and long-term care. Those values are reflected across the Gentle Series, where performance, simplicity and user comfort come together to make brushing feel less like a routine and more like a product people genuinely enjoy using.

For TÜSK, Kickstarter proved something that awards alone could not. While design juries recognised the innovation, thousands of consumers around the world chose to pay for it before it reached retail shelves, reinforcing the belief that better-designed everyday products have universal appeal. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its portfolio of preventive oral care products while continuing to invest in research, engineering, manufacturing and intellectual property. It also aims to collaborate closely with dentists, researchers and manufacturing partners to bridge clinical expertise with thoughtful product design.

"Our ambition is to build the world's most loved oral care brand from India. We believe great products don't just solve problems, they become part of people's everyday lives. By combining thoughtful design, engineering and genuine care for the user experience, we're proving that products built in India can compete with the very best in the world," said Nikunj Choudhari, Founder & CEO of TÜSK Oral Care.

About TÜSK Oral Care

TÜSK Oral Care is a Mumbai-based oral care company building design-led consumer products at the intersection of industrial design, engineering and habit science. Inspired by the strength and gentleness of the elephant, the company develops thoughtfully designed products that simplify everyday oral care while serving customers across India and international markets.

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