Mumbai to Witness Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's Biggest Multi-City Property Show

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Following the strong response to its property showcase in Gurugram, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, is bringing its largest-ever multi-city property showcase to Mumbai on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The one-day event will offer a unique opportunity for homebuyers and investors to explore 15 premium residential projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram, and Howrah under one roof. The showcase will feature a diverse portfolio of premium apartments, luxury villas, and strategically located plotted developments, catering to a wide spectrum of homeownership and investment aspirations.

With prices starting from Rs. 60 lakhs*, visitors will have access to exclusive event-only benefits, attractive offers, personalised consultations, and expert guidance from SPRE's sales and advisory teams, enabling them to compare multiple options and make informed purchase decisions.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "The way homebuyers evaluate real estate today has evolved significantly. They are looking beyond a single city and actively exploring opportunities across multiple markets based on lifestyle preferences, investment potential, and long-term value creation. Through this showcase, we are bringing together some of our finest projects from across India, allowing buyers to experience the breadth of our portfolio in one place. Following the encouraging response in Gurugram, we are excited to bring this platform to Mumbai and help customers discover homes and investment opportunities that best align with their aspirations."

The showcase will enable attendees to gain firsthand insights into some of India's most dynamic real estate markets while interacting directly with SPRE's teams. From urban residences in established micro-markets to emerging investment destinations and lifestyle-led developments, visitors will be able to evaluate multiple opportunities across different asset classes and price segments.

The event further underscores SPRE's pan-India presence and diversified residential portfolio, while reaffirming its commitment to simplifying the home-buying journey through greater transparency, expert guidance, and customer-centric engagement.

By bringing together scale, diversity, and expert guidance, the SPRE Property Expo reinforces the company's position as a pan-India developer with a robust and well-diversified portfolio catering to a wide spectrum of buyer segments.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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