MYCPE ONE Wins Two Honours at 25th Asia Edition of Asian Leadership Awards

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4: Ahmedabad-headquartered global professional services platform MYCPE ONE has received two honours at the 25th Asia Edition of the Asian Leadership Awards, held in Dubai, UAE recently. The company was recognised as 'Dream Company to Work For' and 'Best Innovative Company of the Year'.

The dual recognition acknowledges MYCPE ONE's focus on technology-led innovation and workplace development. The company has built an integrated model spanning accounting services, offshoring, professional education and AI-enabled solutions, using technology to support service delivery, strengthen operational capabilities and address the evolving needs of global businesses.

Its approach combines professional expertise with technology across accounting and finance support, offshore staffing and continuing professional education. The company is also developing AI-enabled solutions to streamline processes, improve access to professional learning and support accounting firms and businesses in managing their operations.

The 'Dream Company to Work For' recognition highlights the company's focus on building a supportive workplace through employee development, continuous learning and collaboration. MYCPE ONE aims to create an environment where employees can strengthen their professional capabilities, contribute to shared goals and grow with the organisation.

Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Co-founder, MYCPE ONE, said, "These two recognitions are a proud moment for MYCPE ONE's journey. We believe innovation is not just about technology, but also about challenging conventional approaches, creating value for customers and building an environment where people can grow. These awards speak volumes of our team's collective commitment and creativity. As we expand our technology-led solutions across professional education, accounting services and offshoring, our focus remains on creating lasting value for our customers, partners and people."

The two awards mark a recognition of MYCPE ONE's efforts to combine technology-led service delivery with a workplace culture centred on learning, collaboration and professional growth.

About MYCPE ONE

MYCPE ONE is an integrated platform serving CPA and accounting firms, along with businesses with solutions spanning offshore staffing, CPE and professional learning, digital marketing, website solutions, benchmarking, cybersecurity, AI implementation, managed IT, and industry news and insights.

Co-founded by Shalin (Shawn) Parikh and Valay Parikh, MYCPE ONE supports thousands of accounting firms and hundreds of businesses through a global workforce and an expanding network of offices and capabilities.

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