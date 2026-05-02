"Namaste Samarkand 2026" Strengthens Indo-Uzbek Cultural and Educational Ties

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 2: In a remarkable celebration of cultural diplomacy and international academic collaboration, "Namaste Samarkand 2026" was successfully organized in the historic city of Samarkand, bringing together over four hundred Indian students from across India.

The prestigious event was hosted at Samarkand State Medical University, where students presented a vibrant showcase of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. The performances included traditional and regional dances such as Dandiya from Gujarat, Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Bhangra from Punjab, Marathi folk dance, Kerala classical dance, Bharatanatyam, and traditional performances from Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The evening concluded with a patriotic group song celebrating the spirit of India, embodying the theme of Unity in Diversity and highlighting the global cultural presence of Indian students.

The programme was jointly organized by The MD House in collaboration with Samarkand State Medical University, a leading government institution in Uzbekistan, which currently hosts more than four thousand Indian students pursuing medical education. The MD House is a prominent international consultancy facilitating medical education opportunities in Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia, and Moldova, while providing comprehensive student support services.

The occasion was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Tuchtaev Husain Mirzaebicha, Deputy Mayor (Deputy of Hokim) of Samarkand City, and Sukhrob Sobirovich, Head of the Health Department of Samarkand. Their presence underscored the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan in the fields of education and culture.

The event was conducted under the esteemed guidance of Jasur Rizaev, whose leadership continues to foster a globally inclusive and academically enriching environment.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Tuchtaeva Husaina Mirzaebicha remarked, "Such cultural initiatives play a vital role in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between Uzbekistan and India. It is inspiring to witness young students acting as cultural ambassadors."

Mr. Sukhrob Sobirovich stated, "The contribution of Indian students to our academic and cultural ecosystem is highly valued. Events like these further deepen cooperation and people-to-people connections."

Professor Jasur Rizaev added, "We are proud to host this remarkable celebration of Indian culture. Our university remains committed to supporting international students and enhancing global academic partnerships."

Dr. Sunil Sharma, Director of The MD House, emphasized, "'Namaste Samarkand 2026' reflects the strength of Indo-Uzbek relations and the vibrant spirit of Indian students abroad. It is a celebration of identity, unity, and international collaboration."

The event stands as a testament to the growing synergy between India and Uzbekistan, reinforcing educational exchange and cultural diplomacy on a global stage.

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