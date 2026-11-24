NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: The National Association of Real Estate Professionals (NAREP) will host the NAREP Real Estate Summit 2026 on November 25 at The Park, New Delhi. Bringing together policymakers, regulatory authorities, developers and industry leaders, the summit will explore the opportunities and challenges shaping India's real estate sector.

The summit's theme, "The Next Billion Square Feet," will guide discussions on regulatory reform, sustainable urbanisation, emerging residential formats, commercial real estate and evolving investment and development priorities.

Among the distinguished participants will be Shri N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and serving and former RERA chairpersons: Dr. Anand Kumar, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary to the Government of India and Chairman, RERA, Delhi & Chandigarh; Mr. Parneet Sachdev, IRS, Chairman, RERA, Haryana; Mr. Ajoy Mehta, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairman, Maharashtra RERA; and Mr. Rakesh Kumar Goyal, Chairperson, RERA, Punjab. India's largest PR and communications firm for Real Estate sector, ICCPL Group, is managing the media strategy for NAREP's maiden event in Delhi.

Mr. Lokesh Yadav, HCS, SDM, Manesar, will participate as Guest of Honour, bringing an administrative perspective to discussions on urban governance, infrastructure development and regional growth.

The summit will feature four thematic panel discussions. The inaugural session, "Policy to Progress: Enabling Real Estate's Next Growth Story," will examine regulatory reforms, transparency, policy frameworks and responsible development. It will be moderated by Mr. Santhosh Kumar, Group Vice Chairman, ANAROCK.

"Women Who Build: Redefining Leadership and the Future of Real Estate" will focus on the growing role of women in the industry. Panelists will include Dr. Reena Sharma Kher, Founder, NAREP and Head - Training & Development, Central Park; Ms. Chitra Jain, Architect and Director, Samyak Properties and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.; and Ms. Surabhi Gupta, Executive Director & Regional Head - North, Corporate Leasing & Advisory, ANAROCK.

Changing consumer preferences and new residential formats will be the focus of "Beyond Four Walls: Branded Residences, Hospitality and Senior Living." The panel will feature Mr. Rakesh Bohra, Pioneer Urban; Mr. Sahil Agarwal, Nimbus Group; Mr. Sudeep Bhatt, Whiteland Corporation; Mr. Kulmeet Singh Dhari, ACPL; and a representative from BPTP. The session will be moderated by Mr. Shalin Raina, Managing Director & Head - Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefield.

The commercial real estate discussion, "Cubicles to Clouds: The New Commercial Real Estate Playbook," will feature Mr. Varun Sharma, DLF, and examine changing workplace needs, corporate real estate strategies and the future of commercial spaces in India.

Mr. Rishabh Periwal, Promoter, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Limited, will deliver a keynote address on the next phase of real estate development and emerging opportunities across the sector.

Founded by Mr. Vishal Sikarwal and Dr. Reena Sharma Kher, NAREP aims to provide an inclusive platform for real estate professionals and encourage collaboration among regulators, developers and other industry stakeholders.

Through initiatives such as the NAREP Real Estate Summit, the association seeks to promote knowledge exchange, professional development and constructive dialogue between policymakers and market participants. The 2026 summit is designed to support meaningful discussion, strengthen industry connections and contribute to a more transparent, progressive and sustainable real estate ecosystem.

As India enters its next phase of urban and infrastructure development, "The Next Billion Square Feet" calls attention to more than the scale of construction. It also highlights the importance of quality, sustainability, transparency and long-term value in the built environment.

The National Association of Real Estate Professionals (NAREP) is an industry platform founded by Mr. Vishal Sikarwal and Dr. Reena Sharma Kher. It brings together real estate professionals, developers, regulatory authorities and allied stakeholders, with a focus on professional excellence, knowledge sharing, industry collaboration and responsible growth across India's real estate sector.

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