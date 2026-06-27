Naresh Patel's Renewable Energy Journey Contributes to India's Clean Energy Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 26: Entrepreneur Naresh Patel has been contributing to India's renewable energy sector through his company, ANP Solar Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which was established in 2017 with a focus on providing solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, along with solar operations and maintenance (O & M) services.

Originally from Gujarat, Patel returned to India after gaining international exposure and experience, intending to support the country's transition towards sustainable energy. Since its inception, ANP Solar has undertaken multiple solar energy projects and maintenance assignments for industrial and commercial clients across India.

According to company data, ANP Solar has installed over 10 MW of solar capacity, generating more than 15 million units of clean energy annually. The company states that these installations help offset over 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, contributing to environmental sustainability efforts.

ANP Solar has secured its first rooftop solar installation order at Apollo Tyres, Chennai, from BELECTRIC Solar India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian arm of Germany's renowned solar EPC company BELECTRIC GmbH. This milestone reflects the company's growing presence in the renewable energy sector and its expanding capabilities in delivering solar infrastructure solutions.

The company has executed renewable energy projects for several industrial and commercial clients across India. In addition, ANP Solar has provided solar operations and maintenance services for organisations including The Times of India and Adani Gas. With clients such as Arvind Mills among its portfolio, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in India's renewable energy ecosystem.

Industry experts note that India's renewable energy sector continues to witness significant growth, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising corporate interest in sustainable energy practices. Companies operating in the solar EPC and O & M segments are playing a role in supporting this transition by facilitating the implementation and long-term performance of clean energy infrastructure.

Apart from its business operations, ANP Solar has also been involved in community-focused initiatives. The company has supported women's sports through its association with the FairBreak Women's T20 Cricket Tournament and has participated in programs aimed at providing solar-powered LED lighting solutions to children in rural areas of Gujarat.

Patel's entrepreneurial journey, from his roots in rural Gujarat to leading a renewable energy enterprise, reflects the growing opportunities within India's clean energy ecosystem and the increasing role of sustainable businesses in addressing environmental and social challenges. Through its focus on both solar project execution and long-term maintenance services, ANP Solar continues to contribute to India's clean energy growth and sustainability objectives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)