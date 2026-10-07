Naresh Shroff Plans UAE Investment Platform Targeting $150 Million Across Healthcare, Education and Emerging Businesses

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Investor and entrepreneur Naresh Shroff of Grid Labs Growth Grid is returning to the private investment market with plans to establish a UAE-based investment platform targeting a $150 million investment pool, marking a significant expansion of his investment activities across India and international markets.

The proposed platform will focus on identifying and supporting high-growth businesses across healthcare, education, technology, biotechnology and other emerging sectors. Shroff will look at enterprises with strong management teams, sound fundamentals, robust governance, scalability and the potential to create sustainable long-term value.

The move marks the beginning of Shroff's second phase as a private investor. Over the past decade, he has deployed approximately ₹40 crore across private investments, with the invested capital subsequently recovered. Drawing on this experience, he now plans to build a larger investment ecosystem that combines capital with strategic guidance and long-term business partnerships.

"My approach to investment is not simply about deploying capital. I am interested in businesses that solve real problems, have credible leadership and possess the ability to scale sustainably. With the proposed $150 million UAE platform, the objective is to identify promising businesses and support them with capital, strategy and a long-term growth perspective," said Naresh Shroff.

Alongside his investment plans, Shroff is also expanding his focus on social impact, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

Through his education-focused CSR initiative, 'Jao Padho,' Shroff aims to support thousands of students annually, particularly those who need better access to educational resources. The programme is designed to provide support through the distribution of school kits, teaching classes and access to digital learning applications, helping students benefit from both conventional and technology-enabled learning.

Shroff believes that business growth and social responsibility should progress together, with education and healthcare playing an important role in building stronger communities.

"For me, CSR is not charity; it is an investment in human beings and in the future of society. Through 'Jao Padho' and our initiatives in education and healthcare, I want to contribute towards creating a healthier, better-educated and more empowered society. My vision is to create an environment where people around me have the opportunity to grow, prosper and live with dignity," Shroff added.

As part of the new investment phase, Shroff will also explore collaborations with family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), strategic investors and other private-market participants interested in investment and social-impact opportunities.

The combination of a proposed $150 million investment platform and an expanding CSR programme reflects Shroff's broader strategy of pursuing commercial growth alongside measurable social impact, with India and the UAE expected to play important roles in the next phase of his journey.

For more details, log on to https://www.gridlabsresearch.com/

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