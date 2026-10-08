Nasha Mukt Awareness Campaign - Chamrajpet Constituency: A United Constitutional Commitment Towards a Drug-Free Society

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: A highly successful Nasha Mukt - Drug Awareness Programme was organised by the Karnataka Humanity Welfare Trust (R) under the guidance and leadership of Janab B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Sab, Hon'ble Minister for Housing and Hon'ble MLA of Chamrajpet Constituency, with the collective objective of creating awareness among the public, particularly the youth, about the harmful consequences of drug abuse and strengthening the vision of a healthy and drug-free society.

The programme witnessed the distinguished presence and active support of Janab B. K. Altaf Khan, Chairman, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Ltd. and Founder President, Karnataka Humanity Welfare Trust (R), whose participation and leadership provided significant strength to this important public-awareness initiative.

The programme brought together public representatives, police authorities, medical professionals, religious and community leaders, social workers and members of civil society with a common objective of protecting the younger generation from the destructive impact of drugs and promoting awareness, prevention, rehabilitation and responsible citizenship.

Constitutional And Social Responsibility

The campaign conveyed a strong message that the fight against drugs is a collective responsibility of society. Protecting the dignity, health and future of young citizens requires cooperation between public institutions, law-enforcement agencies, medical professionals, families, community organisations and citizens.

The programme emphasised that awareness, lawful enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation and social support must work together to address the drug menace. The objective is to build a society where young people have access to education, employment, health, opportunity and a positive environment free from substance abuse.

Distinguished Presence

* Janab B. K. Altaf Khan - Chairman, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Ltd. & Founder President, Karnataka Humanity Welfare Trust (R)

* Dr. Bickey Bangari - Chairman, Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi

* Shri Yatish, IPS - DCP West, Bengaluru

* Shri Khasim Raja, IPS - DCP Crime-2, Bengaluru

* Janab Maulana Maqsood Imran Sab - Ameer-e-Shariat

* Shri Baljeet Singh Sab - Sikh Guruji

* Shri Ramesh Shastri Ji

* Shri Joseph Ji

* Dr. Nadem - Senior Cancer Specialist, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology

* Dr. Shruti - Senior Psychiatrist

* Shri Mubarak S. - Karnataka State President - Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB)

The organisers sincerely acknowledged the valuable presence, guidance and support of the senior police officers and all participating officials. Their participation reinforced the importance of coordinated efforts between law enforcement and the community in preventing drug abuse.

Special appreciation was also extended to the medical experts and community and religious leaders who contributed their knowledge and influence towards spreading awareness, unity and social responsibility.

A United Message From Chamrajpet

The campaign called upon parents, teachers, community leaders, social organisations and, most importantly, young people to actively participate in creating awareness against drug abuse.

The organisers reaffirmed that the Nasha Mukt movement must become a continuous public-awareness effort, encouraging people affected by substance abuse to seek appropriate medical and rehabilitative support rather than remain isolated.

The programme concluded with a collective call for unity, social responsibility and sustained public participation in building a safer environment for the younger generation.

NASHA MUKT CHAMRAJPET - NASHA MUKT KARNATAKA!

Together for Youth • Health • Human Dignity • Constitutional Values • Social Responsibility

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