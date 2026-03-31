Nashik's CA Anup Ashok Laddha Launches Landmark Book on "Easy Ways to Handle Income Tax Assessments in Faceless Era"

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: In a remarkable and inspiring development for the professional community, Nashik-based Chartered Accountant CA Anup Ashok Laddha officially launched his much-awaited book titled "Easy Ways to Handle Income Tax Assessments in the Faceless Era" at the prestigious venue Enrise by Sayaji. The event witnessed an overwhelming response and is being regarded as one of the most significant and first-of-its-kind book launch events in Nashik dedicated exclusively to Income Tax Litigation.

The launch ceremony was honored by the presence of distinguished personalities from the taxation and professional fraternity: CA Shivdas Mohanlal Daga (aged 85), a highly respected veteran Chartered Accountant (qualified in 1967) and one of the most senior professionals in Nashik, who has mentored over 250 Chartered Accountants and also served as a nominated Corporator of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Senior Director of Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank, Tax Advisor to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and Member of the Railway Zonal Committee; CA Ashok Zanwar, Senior Chartered Accountant; CA Piyush Chandak, Past Vice-Chairman and Regional Council Member of WIRC of ICAI; Shri Lala Philip (Retd.), former Additional Commissioner of Income Tax with over 39 years of distinguished service across Assessment, Investigation, and Administrative wings, currently practicing as a Direct Tax Consultant; Shri D. M. Parakh (Retd.), former Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Nashik; CS Tukaram Jadhav, Chairman, Belagavi Chapter of Institute of Company Secretaries of India; and CMA. Hemant P. Deshpande, General Secretary, The Central Hindu Military Education Society (Bhonsala Military School, Nashik). Their presence added credibility, depth, and prestige to the event. The event was attended by 150+ Chartered Accountants and Tax Consultants from across India, making it a powerful gathering of professionals united by a common goal -- mastering the evolving landscape of faceless income tax assessments.

The book "Easy Ways to Handle Income Tax Assessments in the Faceless Era" is a practical, experience-driven guide that addresses the real challenges faced by professionals and taxpayers in today's faceless regime.

It provides: Step-by-step practical approaches to handling assessments, Real-life case insights and strategies, Identification of common professional mistakes and Structured frameworks for effective litigation handling. The book aims to simplify complexity, improve professional efficiency, and bring clarity in handling assessment proceedings. The book is now available on leading platforms including

Amazon, Flipkart, and Notion Press.

Addressing the audience, CA Anup Ashok Laddha emphasized that:

"Today, the role of professionals has expanded significantly with increasing compliance and faceless procedures. There is a strong need for a structured ecosystem where professionals collaborate to ensure fair, transparent, and efficient outcomes for both taxpayers and the department."

He further highlighted the importance of building strong professional collaboration across India, creating system-driven approaches in practice and reducing unnecessary litigation through clarity and strategy.

This book launch is being seen as a milestone event for Nashik, positioning the city on the national map in the domain of Income Tax Litigation and professional knowledge leadership. It reflects a growing shift where professionals are not only practicing but also contributing to knowledge, systems, and national-level impact.

The event concluded on a high note with a message of growth, collaboration, and transformation, leaving the audience inspired and aligned towards building a stronger, more structured professional ecosystem. The launch of this book marks not just a personal achievement for the author, but a collective step forward for the entire professional community.

Buy your copy today: https://www.amazon.in/Easy-Handle-Income-Assessments-Faceless/dp/B0G6YZ8K88

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