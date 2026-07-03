National Drone Summit 2026 to Launch India's First Drone Cooperative on July 4 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: India's first national platform for cooperative-led drone entrepreneurship will be launched on Saturday, 4th July 2026, at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, as the National Drone Summit 2026 brings together government, industry, cooperatives and rural India under the theme "From Policy to Prosperity."

Organised by the Drone Tech Multi-State Co-operative Society Ltd. in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Summit marks the culmination of the Ministry of Cooperation (2021-2026) and its vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation). Running from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the event will combine a national launch ceremony, policy discussion, workforce implementation announcements, and a drone technology exhibition.

National Launch of a Cooperative Drone Ecosystem

The Summit's centrepiece is the official launch of the Drone Tech Multi-State Co-operative Society Ltd., described as India's first cooperative platform dedicated to drone entrepreneurship, alongside the national mission "1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udyami." The mission sets a target of creating trained and certified drone entrepreneurs at the Panchayat level, aiming to extend affordable drone-based agriculture and rural services to Panchayats across the country.

Future-Ready Workforce: Advanced Skill Centres

In its implementation session, the Summit will announce the launch of Advanced Skill Centres across universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics and Government ITIs, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the Skill India Mission. The centres will train India's workforce in drone technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, GIS and remote sensing, electric mobility, and other Industry 4.0 domains, in partnership with NSDC.

Dignitaries

The Summit will be attended by senior government and political leadership, including:

- Shri Tarun Chugh Ji, National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party

- Shri Kamlesh Paswan Ji, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India

- Shri Mahipal Dhanda Ji, Hon'ble Education Minister, Government of Haryana

- Shri R.K. Gupta Ji, Vice Chairman, Cooperative Election Authority, Government of India

- Shri Anant Prakash Pandey Ji Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India

- Shri Prof. Rajive Kumar Ji, VC J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad

Exhibition and Industry Participation

Running alongside the conference sessions, the National Drone Technology Exhibition 2026 will feature exhibition stalls, live drone demonstrations and product categories, covering agriculture drones, Make in India manufacturing, Drone-as-a-Service models, RPTO pilot training, AI/GIS platforms, and drone financing. The Summit expects delegates from government ministries, drone manufacturers, DGCA-approved RPTOs, financial institutions, cooperatives, universities, and rural entrepreneurs.

A press conference with key dignitaries and organisers will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the venue.

About Drone Tech Multi-State Co-operative Society Ltd.

Drone Tech Multi-State Co-operative Society Ltd. is India's first cooperative-led platform for drone entrepreneurship, working to build a nationwide network of trained drone entrepreneurs, manufacturers, RPTOs and service providers, supporting agriculture, rural livelihoods and India's Make in India and Viksit Bharat @2047 goals.

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