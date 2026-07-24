National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 to be Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 23: The National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 is proposed to be held on 31 August 2026 at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The national event is being organised by the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association in collaboration with The Bharat News. The conclave aims to recognise and honour entrepreneurs, industrialists, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, innovators, and company founders from across India who have made remarkable contributions to entrepreneurship, employment generation, innovation, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

According to the organisers, the event is proposed to be graced by Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, as the Chief Guest. The organisers state that he has appreciated this initiative and described it as a meaningful platform dedicated to recognising entrepreneurs who have significantly contributed to India's economic growth, employment generation, and nation-building. According to the organising committee, such initiatives inspire young innovators and strengthen India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The vision and conceptualisation of the National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 have been led by Shri Mohit Narayan, National President of the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association. According to him, India is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and entrepreneurs, industrialists, startup founders, and MSMEs have played a transformative role in this journey. He believes that thousands of entrepreneurs across the country have gone beyond building successful businesses by creating employment opportunities, promoting innovation, strengthening local manufacturing, and contributing significantly to the missions of Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohit Narayan stated that the conclave is not merely an awards ceremony but a national movement to recognise the individuals and organisations that are shaping India's economic future. He said that honouring visionary entrepreneurs on a prestigious national platform will encourage innovation, motivate young people to pursue entrepreneurship, and inspire future generations to contribute towards nation-building through enterprise and business leadership.

The organisers further stated that Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Member of Parliament from Maharajganj (Bihar), has also taken on a significant responsibility in supporting the event and will play an active role throughout the conclave. According to the organisers, he has congratulated the organising committee for launching this initiative and described it as an important platform for India's entrepreneurs and the MSME sector. He has also extended his best wishes in advance to all entrepreneurs, industrialists, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, and nominees who will participate in the conclave, while encouraging eligible participants from across the country to become part of this prestigious national event.

The organising committee emphasises that the National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 will be much more than an awards ceremony. It is envisioned as a premier national platform that will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, startup founders, industry experts, corporate leaders, and MSME representatives for networking, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and meaningful discussions. The conclave will feature conversations on entrepreneurship, innovation, MSME development, investment opportunities, digital transformation, startup growth, employment generation, and India's long-term vision of becoming a developed nation.

Nominations have officially been opened for entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, business organisations, company founders, and industry leaders across multiple award categories. The organisers have invited deserving individuals and organisations from every part of India to submit their nominations and become part of this landmark national initiative.

Hosting the conclave at Bharat Mandapam, one of India's most prestigious international convention venues and the host of globally significant events including the G20 Summit, makes this recognition even more meaningful. The organisers believe that receiving recognition at such an iconic venue represents a significant milestone for entrepreneurs and business leaders dedicated to India's growth story.

The Bharti Yuva Welfare Association has appealed to entrepreneurs, industrialists, business owners, startup founders, MSMEs, and young innovators from across the country to participate in the conclave and contribute to this nationwide celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to the organisers, the National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 aims not only to honour excellence but also to create a long-term platform that celebrates entrepreneurship, encourages innovation, promotes employment generation, strengthens the MSME ecosystem, and recognises individuals whose work is helping transform the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat into reality. The organisers are confident that the conclave will emerge as one of India's most prestigious entrepreneurship platforms, bringing together visionary leaders, inspiring future entrepreneurs, and contributing to the country's continued economic progress.

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