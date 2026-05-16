Nava Records Its Highest-Ever Jump in Standalone Profit at 116%, Reaching ₹911 Crore

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: Nava Limited today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong operational growth across businesses and a sharp increase in standalone profitability.

Key Highlights

* Nava has declared a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share for FY2025-26. Including the interim dividend of ₹3.00 per share already paid, the total dividend for the financial year stands at ₹8.50 per share.

* Nava received ₹705 crore by way of dividend and share buyback during the year.

* More than 90% of ZESCO Arrears successfully recovered, strengthening cash flows and financial stability.

* 116% increase in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT), from ₹422 crore to ₹911 crore YoY, supported by strong operational performance, higher ferro alloy sales, improved energy revenues and increased dividend income from overseas operations.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Performance

* Consolidated Profit Before Tax remained stable and in line with the previous year.

* MEL power division now operates under a 15% tax structure resulting in higher outgo.

Deferred Tax Provision

* The increase in deferred tax liability is primarily attributable to provision for tax on unrealised gains arising from the near-term appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha with respect to MEL, following fiscal consolidation by the Zambian government.

* The notional deferred tax provision could get adjusted once the exchange rates normalise, without any impact on current cash flows of MEL.

Standalone Performance

* Revenue from Standalone Operations increased by 19.4% YoY to ₹1925 Cr, the highest ever.

* Total income up by 25% YoY.

* Ferro Alloy income increased by 29% YoY, driven by higher sales volumes.

* Energy division revenue increased by 27% QoQ with the availability of medium term PPA for 50 MW.

* Other income increased by 69%, supported by higher dividend receipts from Nava Global, Singapore.

* Standalone PAT more than doubled to ₹911 crore.

* Total dividend income received during the year stood at ₹254 crore, the highest ever for the Company.

BUSINESS & PROJECT UPDATES

Energy

* MEL's 300 MW Phase-II expansion project is progressing steadily and expected to be commissioned by January 2027.

* Construction of MSEL's solar power project is progressing on schedule, with commissioning expected to begin by July 2026.

AGRIBUSINESS

Nava Avocado Limited

* Nava Avocado pursued seed marketing of the initial harvest of Avocados with exports to South African market during the year.

* Packhouse construction is underway and remains on track for completion by September 2026.

* Plantation activity is expected to be completed by end of FY 27.

Kawambwa Sugar Limited

* The Company has commenced plantation of sugarcane in phases.

* Ordering of all major packages has been completed and construction activity of the project has commenced at the site besides infrastructure development.

* The project is expected to be commissioned by Mar 2028 when sugar cane is ready for harvest.

Strategic Value Creation

Nava continues to strengthen its global business profile through consistent operations, execution of projects and long-term investments across energy, mining and commercial agriculture.

The Company witnessed one of its strongest years of cash generation, supported by healthy cash flows, dividend income and buyback proceeds from overseas subsidiaries. Strategic investments made over the years started delivering substantial returns, contributing meaningfully to profitability, liquidity and long-term value creation.

Growth Backed by Strategic Investments

The Company on a standalone basis continued to benefit from increasing returns from its international businesses, strong dividend flows from Nava Global and the growing enterprise value of overseas investments.

Major Growth & Expansion Year

The year marked significant progress across several strategic expansion and development projects, laying a strong foundation for Nava's next phase of growth.

Key projects across power, renewables and agribusiness progressed steadily during the year, including MEL's 300 MW expansion project, the solar power project, avocado exports into international markets and development activities at the Kawambwa Sugar Project, making FY26 one of the Company's most active growth phases.

Commenting on the performance, Ashwin Devineni, MD & CEO, said:

"This has been a strong year for Nava, with our standalone profit growing by over 100% and our businesses continuing to deliver stable operational performance. The growth was supported by higher sales volumes, improved business efficiencies and healthy dividend flows from our overseas operations.

"While consolidated PAT was impacted by tax-related adjustments at MEL following the completion of its tax holiday period, the overall operational performance of the business remains strong and consistent.

We are also encouraged by the steady progress across our future-focused projects in power, renewables, and agribusiness. With strategic projects advancing well, growing shareholder confidence and the strengthening valuation of Nava, we remain focused on sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare and commercial agriculture. The Company operates one of India's leading ferro alloys businesses and Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Nava is also expanding its global presence through large-scale investments in agriculture and renewable energy.

Media Contact:

Ms. Lisa Rufus G.

Phone: +91 91542 40656

Email: lisa.r@navalimited.com

Nava Limited will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results in detail on Friday, 15 May 2026 at 1600hrs (IST). Investors and stakeholders are invited to visit the company's website for further details.

This document may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, opinions, and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties, and the company does not assume any obligation to update such statements in response to future developments. Please refer to official disclosures for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

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