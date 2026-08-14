Nava Sets New Quarterly High with Total Income of ₹1,269 Crore

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: Nava Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026, reporting its highest-ever quarterly total income, while standalone PBT before exceptional items rose 92.9% QoQ, supported by lower material and manufacturing costs and dividend income.

Key Highlights

* Record Performance: Consolidated total income stood at ₹1,269 crore, the highest ever, with revenue from operations rising 6.0% QoQ to ₹1,212 crore.

* Strong Energy Performance: Energy revenue increased 18.3% QoQ, supported by healthy PLFs across plants and availability of bilateral contracts.

* Dividend Upstream: Nava received US$15 million in dividend income from Nava Global during the quarter.

* ZESCO's Arrears Status: MEL realized US$15 million from ZESCO, reducing outstanding arrears to US$13.4 million.

* Mining Momentum: Mining revenue increased 20.4% QoQ, driven by higher sales volumes.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Performance

Standalone Performance

BUSINESS & PROJECT UPDATES

ENERGY

* MEL's Phase II 300 MW project will be commissioned in phases by July 2027 having faced severe challenges associated with higher costs arising from the ongoing crisis in West Asia, impacting supply chains, vessel movements, container availability and delivery schedules of critical equipment.

* MEL remains well positioned to absorb the marginal increase in capex.

* Maamba Solar Energy Limited's 100 MW solar project is set for commissioning by September 2026 when power flows and commercial revenues commence.

MINING

* Manganese: Exploration at Nava's 360 sq. km concession in Cote d'Ivoire has yielded promising results, with the Company progressing towards an exploitation permit.

* Lithium & Tantalum: Exploration continues as Nava builds future resource optionality across Africa and diversifies its mining portfolio beyond coal.

AGRIBUSINESS

Nava Avocado Limited

* Total plantation activity in all divisions is targeted for completion by the end of FY27 / Q1 of FY 2028.

* The State-of-the-Art Packhouse implementation is in advanced stage and is set for commissioning in October 2026, well in time before the harvest of FY27.

Kawambwa Sugar Limited

* Sugarcane plantation is progressing well for multiplication under pivot irrigation systems.

* Supplies of sugar and power plant equipment have commenced from India, while construction and infrastructure development have gained pace.

* The project is expected to be commissioned by March 2028, with fully integrated sugar cane estate, co-generation of power and distillery.

Commenting on the performance, Ashwin Devineni, Managing Director & CEO, Nava Limited, said:

"Nava's highest-ever quarterly income reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, disciplined cost management and resilient operating performance. Strong energy and mining operations, coupled with healthy dividend flows from our international businesses, have supported a significant improvement in profitability.

As we continue to navigate near-term global uncertainties, our focus remains on operational resilience and disciplined execution. Our investments in renewable energy and commercial agriculture across Africa are designed to create the next phase of sustainable, geographically diversified growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare and commercial agriculture. The Company operates one of India's leading ferro alloys businesses and Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant.

Nava is expanding its global presence through investments in renewable energy and commercial agriculture, with a focus on building a diversified and resilient portfolio.

For More Information

Mr. VSN Raju

Company Secretary and Vice President

Nava Limited

Tel: +91 40 23403501 / +91 40 67283333

Email: investorservices@navalimited.com

Media Contact:

Ms. Lisa Rufus G.

Phone: +91 91542 40656

Email: lisa.r@navalimited.com

This document may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, opinions and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements in response to future developments. Please refer to official disclosures for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

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