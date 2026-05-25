Navbharat Niwas Draws Strong Customer Participation at Rajasthan Projects Allotment Event in Noida

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25: Navbharat Niwas Private Limited organised a customer allotment ceremony in Noida for buyers associated with its Rajasthan-based plotted township projects, witnessing participation almost 150 homebuyers and investors from Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.

Held at Fortune Hotel by ITC, the event brought together customers of Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th and Navbharat Shivani Residency, where buyers completed allotment-related formalities and interacted directly with the company's founders and management team. The ceremony also served as a platform for customers to receive updates on project development, regional infrastructure growth and future expansion plans.

The company stated that increasing infrastructure development across Rajasthan, particularly around Jaipur and adjoining industrial corridors, has contributed to rising interest among investors looking at plotted developments and long-term real estate opportunities.

According to Navbharat Niwas, both projects are strategically located near major infrastructure and industrial developments including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), RIICO industrial areas, upcoming expressway connectivity and government-backed urban expansion initiatives.

Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th, located near Renwal on the Jaipur-Khatu Highway, is positioned close to the upcoming Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway and industrial regions such as Kaladar, Manda and Renwal RIICO. The project has been developed as a ready-to-move plotted township featuring internal roads, electricity infrastructure, parks, boundary walls and gated entry provisions.

Meanwhile, Navbharat Shivani Residency in Phulera is being developed under the government's Master Plan 2031 vision and is emerging as a future-ready residential and investment destination. The project benefits from connectivity to Mahindra World City, railway infrastructure, educational institutions, industrial corridors and expanding highway networks, attracting growing investor interest from Delhi-NCR and northern markets.

The company conducted the event under the leadership of its founders and management team, with a focus on strengthening customer engagement and maintaining transparency throughout the investment and allotment process. Founded by Mr. Prince Dhariwal and Mr. Gaurav Gupta along with co-founders Mr. Rohit Nayan, Mr. Anirudh Dedha and Mr. Shivam Verma, Navbharat Niwas Private Limited has been steadily expanding its presence across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the plotted development, township and resort segment.

Speaking at the event, Founder & Director Prince Dhariwal said, "At Navbharat Niwas, we believe trust is built through actions and long-term relationships. This allotment ceremony was an opportunity for us to personally engage with our customers and strengthen the confidence they place in us. Our focus has always been on transparency, commitment and creating secure investment opportunities for every buyer." He further added, "We are witnessing increasing interest from investors looking at infrastructure-led growth corridors across Rajasthan. Through our projects, we aim to provide not just property ownership, but long-term value and peace of mind to our customers."

With a growing customer base of more than 3,000 clients, the company continues to focus on infrastructure-linked developments, transparent dealings and timely project execution across emerging real estate destinations in North India.

About Navbharat Niwas Private Limited

Navbharat Niwas Private Limited is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on plotted townships, villas, and resort developments across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The company is known for its customer centric approach, transparency, and commitment driven execution. With over 3,000 active clients and multiple successful project deliveries, the company continues to expand its footprint across emerging real estate markets in India

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