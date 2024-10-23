Navi Mumbai's Rise: India's Fast-Track to Becoming a Global IT Hub Says Ramesh Nair, CEO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT

BusinessWire India Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: In the shadow of its world-famous neighbour, a new star is rising. Once envisioned merely as a satellite city to decongest Mumbai, Navi Mumbai is now emerging as a prominent IT hub in India. The strategic location, modern infrastructure, and quality of life here make it the favourite destination for businesses in the IT and BFSI sectors. As companies look beyond the crowded streets of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai provides a breath of fresh air--literally. But it's more than just clean air. As businesses and talent flock to this city, Navi Mumbai, ranked third among India's cleanest cities, is becoming a magnet for growth and innovation. A KPMG study ranks Navi Mumbai third in the country in terms of overall quality of living on account of well-planned urban spaces and green environments. This makes it the fourth safest city in India, acting as an important driver for business and talent attraction.

Infrastructure is what really converted Navi Mumbai into a business powerhouse. Look at the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, MTHL. Stretching over 22km, this $2.87-billion project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from an exhausting two hours to a mere 20 minutes. But it will change lives and reshuffle business dynamics much more than saving time.

To complement the MTHL, the Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Line efficiently connects every major business district and residential area, enhancing the city's accessibility and convenience. The crown jewel of Navi Mumbai's infrastructure development is undoubtedly the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). This Rs. 16,000 - crore project, managed by the Adani Group, is set to handle up to 90 million passengers annually in phases, with its runways expected to open in early 2025. It is here, though, that for businesses targeting the world market, this airport is not a convenience; it is a game-changer. This increased global connectivity positions Navi Mumbai as an attractive destination for international businesses and accelerates the growth of its IT and digital sectors.

The Kalwa Bypass Bridge and Digha Railway Station are already easing up the locality's traffic. In the pipeline are the Airoli-Katai Naka Elevated Freeway, and further down the line, the Ulwe Coastal Road. For those living in the suburbs, the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Rail Line will be a welcome addition; in return, people will increasingly find Navi Mumbai an attractive proposition for businesses and residents.

With the moving of people comes the moving of data. For years, Navi Mumbai has been a vital hub for data centres, thanks to its reliable infrastructure and stable power supply. Already, major players in the data centre industry are here, offering colocation services and data storage solutions to ensure that businesses can go on without any difficulty. Navi Mumbai's proximity to submarine cable landing stations significantly boosts its digital infrastructure, making it a vital hub for hyperscalers and enterprise clients. A location like this makes Navi Mumbai fit to be a data powerhouse with the government's push for data localization. This sector's expansion is creating massive job opportunities, making Navi Mumbai an investment magnet for tech giants.

This will bring in more than just data to this cyberinfrastructure. Global Capability Centres, IT Services, BFSI, Telecom, and Media companies are lining up in Navi Mumbai, creating a captivating mix of diverse business opportunities. Moreover, companies looking to set up operations here can tap into significant synergies, supported by a large pool of skilled talent.

Navi Mumbai's most compelling advantage has consistently been its cost-effectiveness. The cost of living here is substantially lower than its glittering neighbour. Real estate hasn't been left behind either, with commercial leasing rates that are highly attractive to CFOs everywhere. The developers are increasingly buying lands for future commercial and residential projects, indicating strong confidence in Navi Mumbai's loterm business outlook. Lower operational costs translate into higher profitability, making Navi Mumbai an ideal destination for companies looking to expand without breaking the bank. Adding to that, the low employee attrition rates create a blueprint for business stability and continuity.

It's no surprise that top developers like Mindspace Business Parks, Capitaland, and Tata Realty have established significant business parks in Navi Mumbai. The smart money is betting on Navi Mumbai, with land being rapidly acquired for future commercial and residential projects.

One of Navi Mumbai's major advantages is its well-developed social infrastructure, making it an ideal place for families to reside. The quality of life in Navi Mumbai is simply unbeatable - from top-grade educational institutions and healthcare facilities to modern malls and entertaining options, Navi Mumbai caters to every taste and budget. With cost-effective rental rates, professionals relocating to Navi Mumbai from other parts of India enjoy an added benefit, further enhancing the city's reputation as a talent hub.

As Navi Mumbai climbs the growth ladder, it becomes abundantly clear that this is more than mere urban development; it's a vision coming to life. This transformation will position Navi Mumbai as a crucial component of India's digital economy--an epitome of world-class infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and a high standard of living. With major projects close to completion and growing data centres, the region is all set for monumental contributions to India's business landscape in the years to come.

Navi Mumbai isn't just competing to be India's next big IT hub; it's leading the race. With an unbeatable combination of cost-effectiveness, connectivity, and quality of life, Navi Mumbai isn't merely an option -- it's the future.

