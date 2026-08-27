NCR's Luxury Housing Story is Shifting from Homes to Quality of Life

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], August 27: For years, luxury housing in NCR was largely defined by scale, specifications and exclusivity. That definition is now changing. As for today's affluent homebuyer, the value of a luxury residence increasingly extends beyond the four walls of the home to encompass wellness, convenience, connectivity, design and community.

The changing definition comes amid strong momentum in NCR's residential market, where expanding supply and rising values are reshaping the luxury housing market. According to JLL's Residential Dynamics Report for Q1 2026, Delhi-NCR recorded 13,631 new residential launches, registering a 64% year-on-year increase. The region was also among the markets that recorded annual price growth of more than 12% during the quarter.

Behind this momentum is a buyer whose expectations are becoming more sophisticated. Greater exposure to international standards of living, higher purchasing power and increasing attention to personal well-being are influencing buyers' purchase decisions. The emphasis is consequently moving towards elements that shape everyday routines, from landscaped surroundings and wellness and fitness facilities to recreational spaces, smart-home features and carefully planned common areas. Access to retail, healthcare, education, workplaces and entertainment is becoming equally relevant, as convenience increasingly forms part of the value proposition.

This shift in expectations is prompting a corresponding change in residential planning. Developers are moving towards communities where architecture, open spaces, amenities and social infrastructure are considered together, rather than being treated as individual features. According to Cushman & Wakefield, 8,793 residential launches were recorded across NCR in Q2 2026, taking H1 2026 launches to approximately 18,470 units. Additionally, Gurugram accounted for 73% of Q2 supply, while Noida and Greater Noida continued to contribute 20% and 6%, respectively. Also, Noida Extension alone accounted for 15%.

Within this expanding landscape, Gurugram continues to represent NCR's established high-end residential market, while Noida is developing a distinct position as newer luxury residential corridors emerge. The city's improving connectivity, growing commercial ecosystem and expanding social infrastructure are supporting this evolution. The trend is evident in Noida's progressing appeal as a luxury residential destination, with the city increasingly drawing demand on the strength of its expanding infrastructure, connectivity and lifestyle ecosystem.

Alongside this, the wider Noida-Ghaziabad belt is also gaining relevance as emerging micro-markets mature. As infrastructure improves and residential clusters become more established, the surrounding ecosystem is becoming an important part of the purchase proposition. More importantly, proximity to employment hubs, retail, education, healthcare, leisure and transportation can influence residential choices alongside the characteristics of the home itself. As these micro-markets develop, their growing connectivity to employment centres and expanding social and commercial infrastructure could further strengthen their appeal to affluent homebuyers seeking a more integrated lifestyle. This is creating greater scope for developments that bring multiple aspects of urban living together within a well-planned community.

As expectations change, so too is the way residential communities are being conceived. Developers such as Prateek Group, County Group , Gulshan Group and Gaurs Group are responding with projects that place greater emphasis on design, open spaces, lifestyle amenities and community-oriented planning. Prateek Group's growing portfolio, including Prateek Grand Begonia and Prateek Canary located in Siddharth Vihar and Sec-150, Noida respectively, indicates this broader industry movement towards more integrated residential environments. Prateek Grand Begonia combines distinctive architectural character with contemporary comforts, while Prateek Canary in Noida's Sector 150 places greater emphasis on greenery, wellness and thoughtfully planned spaces. Together, these developments illustrate how the focus is extending beyond the individual residence to the everyday needs and aspirations of residents, with the quality of the overall living experience becoming an increasingly important dimension of luxury. The market insiders anticipate something exciting coming up soon in Noida's residential segment, raising the luxury living standards and bar high.

NCR's luxury housing story is moving beyond the traditional equation of space, specifications and status. The market is increasingly rewarding developments that bring together design, wellness, convenience, connectivity and community in a more cohesive manner. For Noida and its surrounding growth corridors, this evolution could create a new standard for quality of life and further diversify the meaning of luxury across NCR.

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