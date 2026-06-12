NCR's Realty Young Turks to Lead Dialogue on Gurugram 2.0 and AI-Led Real Estate at National Conclave

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: The newly formed NAREDCO NextGen NCR, the youth wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), is set to take a prominent role at the National Real Estate Conclave 2026, being held alongside Bharat Buildcon 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on June 19. The chapter will bring together emerging developers, entrepreneurs and industry professionals to discuss the future of urban development, technology adoption and sustainable growth in India's real estate sector.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Siddharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR, said, "India's urban growth story is entering a defining phase, and NCR remains at the centre of this transformation. The future of real estate will depend on how effectively we address infrastructure, sustainability, technology and quality of urban living. Through NAREDCO NextGen NCR, we aim to create a platform where emerging industry leaders can engage with policymakers and stakeholders to contribute meaningfully towards building future-ready cities and communities. The next generation of developers has a unique opportunity to redefine the way our cities are planned, built and experienced."

The National Real Estate Conclave is expected to witness participation from leading policymakers, government officials, investors, developers and urban development experts. The inaugural session will feature addresses by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon'ble Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs; Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs; Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO; and Shri Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO.

As part of the conclave, NAREDCO NextGen NCR will curate two focused discussions around issues that are increasingly shaping the future of India's real estate sector. The first session, "Gurugram 2.0: The Road to a World-Class City," will examine how infrastructure, mobility, urban planning and governance can support the next phase of growth for one of India's most important business and real estate destinations.

The second session, "Future Drivers of Real Estate: AI and Sustainability," will explore how Artificial Intelligence, PropTech innovation, data-led decision-making and ESG-led development are transforming the way real estate assets are planned, built and managed. The discussion will also focus on the growing influence of technology and sustainability on investment decisions, operational efficiency and long-term asset value.

Launched earlier this year, NAREDCO NextGen NCR aims to strengthen leadership development, industry collaboration and policy engagement among young real estate professionals while contributing to responsible, innovative and sustainable urban growth across the National Capital Region.

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