Neeman's Opens 50th Store in Hyderabad, Targets 500 Stores Across India in Three Years

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: Neeman's, one of India's leading homegrown comfort-first footwear and lifestyle brands, has opened its 50th exclusive retail store in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its offline expansion. Spread across 2,437 sq. ft., the new store strengthens the brand's physical retail presence as it sets its sights on expanding to 500 stores across India over the next three years.

The opening holds particular significance for Neeman's, as Hyderabad is where the idea behind the brand originated and where both its founders, Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, are based. Having begun its offline retail journey in April 2023, Neeman's has steadily expanded across key markets, building on its digital presence to create more opportunities for customers to experience its comfort-led footwear in person.

Designed to offer more than a conventional shopping experience, the Panjagutta store features LED displays and thoughtfully curated visual merchandising that bring the brand's collections into focus. The retail space allows customers to explore a wide range of styles and silhouettes while experiencing Neeman's emphasis on comfort, functionality and contemporary design firsthand.

To commemorate the milestone, Neeman's has created 10 special-edition pairs of shoes exclusively for the opening of its 50th store. These pairs will not be available for sale and will instead be displayed at the store as keepsakes celebrating the brand's retail journey.

The store will house Neeman's footwear collections for men and women across lifestyle sneakers, walking shoes, slip-ons, slippers, oxfords, slides, sandals, clogs, flip-flops and flats. Customers can explore popular collections such as Begin Walk, Rapid Breeze, Eco and Cushers, alongside the Street Collection within lifestyle sneakers. The assortment caters to diverse everyday needs, bringing together versatility, contemporary styling and the brand's comfort-first product philosophy.

Speaking about the launch, Taran Chhabra, Founder & CEO, Neeman's, said, "Reaching our 50th store marks a defining moment in the journey of building Neeman's into a brand that stands for everyday comfort. Having this store in Hyderabad makes the milestone especially meaningful, as it brings us back to the city where the idea for Neeman's first took shape. Our stores give customers the opportunity to experience our products firsthand and discover the thought that goes into every pair. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on creating retail experiences that reflect our commitment to comfort, thoughtful design and the trust we build with our customers."

Amar Preet Singh, Founder & COO, Neeman's, added, "The journey to our 50th store has been about understanding our customers better and creating a retail experience that consistently reflects our product promise. Every store gives customers a chance to explore our collections in person, find the right fit and experience the comfort that defines Neeman's. The Hyderabad store is particularly special because of our connection to the city, and this milestone reinforces our commitment to making our products accessible to more customers across India."

Since opening its first retail store in April 2023, Neeman's has focused on building the operational foundation required to scale its offline business, including store operations, teams and processes that support a consistent customer experience. After reaching 20 stores, the brand activated its franchise-led expansion strategy, adding another 10 stores within six months. Its current retail network spans key markets across India, with Western and Southern India together accounting for nearly 70% of its stores.

With 50 exclusive retail stores, Neeman's is looking to accelerate its offline expansion while strengthening its omnichannel strategy. The planned expansion to 500 stores over the next three years will allow the brand to extend its reach across India, complementing its established digital presence with physical retail experiences that bring customers closer to its products and brand philosophy.

The Panjagutta opening marks both a return to Neeman's roots and a step towards its next phase of growth, as the brand continues to scale its retail presence and make comfort-led footwear accessible to a wider audience.

Store Details

Location: Panjagutta, Hyderabad, Telangana

Store Area: 2,437 sq. ft.

Milestone: Neeman's 50th exclusive retail store

About Neeman's

Founded in 2018 by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, Neeman's is one of India's leading homegrown, comfort-first footwear and lifestyle brands. Built on the belief that everyday essentials should combine comfort, functionality and contemporary style, the brand offers versatile footwear across men's and women's categories.

Neeman's focuses on comfort-led product innovation, incorporating technologies such as RapidCruise and Cushy Walk, alongside materials including merino wool, recycled PET bottles, organic cotton and recycled rubber. With a growing omnichannel presence across its website, exclusive retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms, the brand continues to make thoughtfully designed, comfort-led footwear accessible to consumers across India.

Digital Footprints: Website | Instagram

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