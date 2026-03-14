Nenu Ready Team Brings Cinematic Energy to KL Deemed to be University Campus

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: The team of the upcoming Telugu film "Nenu Ready" brought a wave of cinematic excitement to KL Deemed to be University during the vibrant Surabhi 2026 cultural celebrations. The interaction unfolded amid an energetic atmosphere as thousands of students gathered on campus to participate in cultural performances and festivities.

Lead actor Koneru Havish, who plays the protagonist in the film, warmly connected with the students while sharing insights about the film and the journey behind it as part of the promotional tour. Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic reception and highlighted how platforms like Surabhi celebrate youthful creativity and energy.

Speaking about the film, Havish said, "Nenu Ready is a film made with heart. It blends entertainment with a positive message and is designed to connect with audiences of all ages. Interacting with the energetic students has been truly motivating, and their enthusiasm strengthens our belief that the film will resonate strongly with the youth."

He added that Nenu Ready reflects a spirit of confidence and readiness to face challenges with intelligence and courage. Scheduled for a summer release, the film is designed as a wholesome entertainer that families can enjoy together.

One of the most exciting moments of the event came when songs from Nenu Ready were played, turning the gathering into a lively celebration filled with cheers and applause.

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film features Kavya Thapar alongside Havish in the lead role. Produced under the banner of Harnicks India LLP, the project brings together a strong ensemble cast including Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Hariteja. The film's music, composed by Mickey J. Meyer, has already begun generating anticipation among audiences.

With music, cinema, and youth energy coming together, the visit of the Nenu Ready team became one of the memorable highlights of the festival at KL University. For many students, it was not just an event, but an opportunity to experience the excitement of cinema up close while celebrating culture and creativity on campus.

With post-production progressing rapidly, the makers of Nenu Ready are preparing the film for a summer release, expressing confidence that its engaging narrative and uplifting message will resonate with audiences across sections.

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