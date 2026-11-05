Neo Group Forays into Investment Banking; Appoints Mr. Vikas Khattar as Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Neo Wealth and Asset Management (Neo Group) today announced a major expansion of its financial services platform with its entry into Investment Banking, appointing Mr. Vikas Khattar as Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman - Investment Banking, to lead the new business.

The development marks an important new chapter for Neo Group as it builds on its established wealth and asset management businesses to create a comprehensive financial services institution.

Widely regarded as one of the industry's most distinguished leaders, Vikas brings over three decades of Investment Banking experience, having held senior leadership positions at leading global financial institutions, including DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and Jefferies. His career spans leadership roles in investment banking and capital markets across South Asia and Southeast Asia, with involvement in over 400 transactions encompassing initial public offerings, qualified institutional placements, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity fundraising. Most recently, Vikas was part of the executive leadership committee at Ambit, heading the Equity Capital Markets and Financial Sponsors Coverage businesses, as well as co-heading Investment Banking. He also served on the Board of the Association of Investment Bankers of India, including as Vice Chairman from 2022 to 2025.

At Neo Group, Vikas will spearhead the development of an Investment Banking franchise, with capabilities across equity capital markets, M & A advisory and private equity fundraising. Based in Mumbai, he will be part of the Group Executive Leadership Team.

Nitin Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Neo Group, said:

"Investment Banking represents an exciting new chapter for Neo Group and an important step towards our ambition of building a comprehensive financial services institution. Our philosophy is simple. We want to be on the same side of the table as our clients, ensuring their interests guide every decision and every piece of advice we offer. Clarity, transparency and doing what is right for our clients will be central to how we build this business. We firmly believe that by consistently putting our clients first, we will build a valuable and credible Investment Banking franchise.

We see tremendous opportunity in this space, and having Vikas lead this journey gives us immense confidence. He brings exceptional experience; a deep understanding of capital markets and relationships built over three decades across leading global institutions. Equally important, he shares our conviction about how this business should be built. We are delighted to welcome him to Neo Group and excited about what we can achieve together."

Vikas Khattar, Co-Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Investment Banking, Neo Group, said:

"The next decade of India's Investment Banking and capital markets will not be defined by a handful of marquee deals, but by hundreds of entrepreneurs building ambitious businesses, raising capital through private and public markets, pursuing consolidation and expanding globally. They deserve advisors who understand their ambitions, engage well before a transaction and remain trusted partners long after it closes, helping them navigate opportunities and challenges as their businesses evolve.

In a remarkably short time, Neo Group has earned the trust of its clients through an entrepreneurial culture and a 'Do Good' ethos that are rare in our industry. What particularly resonates with me is their philosophy of being a 'Lifetime Trusted Partner' to its clients, building relationships that extend well beyond individual transactions. That is what drew me to Neo Group. I am excited to work alongside the senior leadership team to build an Investment Banking business that combines deep sector expertise and sharp execution with the full strength of the platform behind every mandate. While most investment banks are built around transactions, our ambition is to build one around enduring relationships."

About Neo Group

Neo Wealth and Asset Management (Neo Group) is an integrated wealth and asset management platform serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, institutions and corporates. Founded in 2021, Neo Group manages approximately ₹1,46,000 crore in Assets under Advisory and Management (as of September 30, 2026). Headquartered in Mumbai, the Group has a presence across key Indian cities, with international operations in the United States and Dubai. With a team of more than 1,000 professionals, Neo offers specialised capabilities across wealth management, asset management, private markets, fixed income, investment banking, global investments, insurance and estate planning.

For more information, visit www.neo.group.

Media Contact: Pritha Mukherjee | pritha.mukherjee@neo.group

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