Neo Group Secures Approximately INR 350 Crore in New Funding, in a Round Led by Peak XV Partners

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Neo Group has signed definitive agreements for an investment round of approximately INR 350 crore, led by Peak XV Partners, Neo Group's earliest institutional backer with closing scheduled to be completed shortly. The investment marks a further deepening of Peak XV's commitment, as Neo Group enters its next significant phase of growth.

Neo Group has built a differentiated and institutionalised Wealth and Asset Management platform in India. With nearly INR 3,000 Crore of equity capital, approximately INR 1,30,000 Crore of total client assets, and INR 50,000 Crore of annualised recurring revenue (ARR) assets, the platform today operates across 30+ cities through a team of over 850 professionals - including 150+ of the most respected senior Wealth Advisors in the country, drawn exclusively from the highest tiers of leading global private banking institutions.

Neo Group is a uniquely knowledge-driven, super specialised platform, with an unparalleled depth of management in the wealth and asset management industry, anchored in a hi-trust, hi-touch, hi-tech model.

Neo's wealth management advisory franchise combines deep investment expertise with a cutting-edge technology platform, ensuring clients have direct access to seasoned specialists with decades of experience in their respective fields. Their asset management platform complements this with a dedicated team of exceptional fund managers delivering strong performance across alternative investment strategies - Private Credit, Infrastructure, and Private Equity. This is precisely the kind of institution that India's rapidly expanding base of wealth creators demands.

Commenting on the development, Nitin Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Neo Group, said, "Our objective has always been to build an enduring institution with strong governance, disciplined capital allocation, and client-first alignment. This fundraise gives us the capital and long-term partnership to keep building for the future - investing in talent, technology, and new product capabilities as we expand our presence across India."

"We have believed in Neo's vision from the early days, and continue to be impressed by the strength of the platform Nitin and the team are building. As India's wealth management market evolves and demand for more sophisticated financial solutions grows, Neo stands out for its deep advisory talent, institutional approach, and strong client alignment. The scale they have built in a short span reflects both strong execution and the opportunity ahead. We're excited to deepen our partnership as they continue building for the long term," said Sakshi Chopra, MD, Peak XV Partners.

Peak XV's latest commitment follows TVS Capital's recent INR 550 Crore investment in Neo Group - together reflecting the sustained and growing conviction of India's most discerning institutional investors in the platform. With the foundations of an enduring institution firmly in place, Neo Group now enters its next substantial stage of growth.

About Neo Group

Neo is an integrated wealth and asset management platform serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, institutions and corporates. The Group manages approximately INR 1,30,000 crore in total client assets across Assets Under Advice and Assets Under Management (as of June 30, 2026). Headquartered in Mumbai, Neo has a presence across key locations in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa and Jaipur, as well as an overseas presence in the United States. The Group has a team of more than 850 professionals. Neo offers capabilities across wealth management, asset management, private markets, fixed income, global investments, insurance, and estate planning.

For more information, please visit www.neo.group.

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