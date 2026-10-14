NESTROV Announces Strategic India Expansion to Tap USD 50 Billion Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Market

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], October 14: Nestrov, a premier UAE-India-focused full-stack real estate advisory and brokerage firm, today announced plans to bring its international real estate expertise and cross-border investment network to India's key markets. Targeting a USD 50 billion luxury brokerage opportunity across ultra-luxury and mid-luxury residential and commercial real estate segments, Nestrov is establishing offices in Mumbai and Thane, strengthening operations in Pune and Bengaluru, and planning its next expansion phase into Hyderabad.

Over the past seven years, Nestrov has built a robust multi-disciplinary real estate platform comprising core business verticals: Residential and Commercial Brokerage, Land Services, Industrial & Logistics, and Post-Sales Wealth Management Services. Headquartered in Dubai with established regional hubs, the firm has facilitated over 1,000 successful transactions valued in excess of USD 225 million. Supported by a workforce of over 150 real estate specialists, Nestrov delivers end-to-end investment, advisory, and asset management solutions tailored for developers, institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and discerning home buyers.

Nestrov's institutional approach and transparent governance have earned it elite channel partnership status with top-tier global developers across both geographies. Its marquee portfolio includes UAE powerhouses such as DAMAC, Emaar, Danube, Sobha Realty, Aldar, Binghatti, and Dubai Properties, alongside India's industry leaders such as DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Brigade Group, Hiranandani, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Sobha Limited. Leveraging these established developer relationships and international expertise, the firm aims to strengthen UAE-India real estate synergies, creating seamless cross-border investment opportunities through its customer-centric advisory approach.

"Having established a formidable market presence across Dubai and Pune, our strategic mandate is to deepen our footprint in India's most dynamic real estate corridors. India's macro-economic resilience, surging UHNWI wealth creation, and strong homeownership sentiment present an unprecedented USD 50 billion opportunity across the ultra-luxury and mid-luxury brokerage segments.

Our expansion into Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad is not merely about geographic scaling; it is about deploying our proven cross-border advisory model to bridge international capital flows with India's premium real estate assets. By combining deep local market intelligence with global standards of transparency, technology, and governance, Nestrov is uniquely positioned to empower investors and redefine real estate advisory standards across the region," said Shivendra Singh, CEO, Nestrov Real Estate LLC.

To drive this high-growth trajectory and support its geographic expansion, Nestrov has initiated a wide-scale nationwide recruitment drive to onboard over 250 real estate professionals across various senior, mid-level, and entry-level positions. The firm is heavily investing in human capital by rolling out comprehensive training, structured mentorship programs, and competitive compensation architectures featuring fixed salary structures paired with industry-leading performance incentives.

Central to Nestrov's talent retention and leadership strategy is the newly launched High Potential (HIPO) Program. Designed to identify, nurture, and fast-track top-performing advisors, the program offers structured international mobility and deputation opportunities across Nestrov's cross-border office networks, fostering a truly global advisory force.

About Nestrov Real Estate LLC

Nestrov Real Estate LLC is a premier UAE-India-focused, technology-enabled real estate consulting and investment advisory firm operating across major financial hubs including Dubai, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, with strategic plans underway to expand its presence into Hyderabad. Backed by a dedicated team of over 150 industry professionals and strategic alliances with top-tier developers, Nestrov delivers tailor-made investment, advisory, and portfolio management solutions across primary and secondary markets.

Leveraging institutional-grade data analytics, digital marketing engines, and robust cross-border investor pipelines, Nestrov consistently outperforms market benchmarks. Built on principles of integrity, agility, and long-term value creation, the firm continues to establish a high-performance ecosystem for investors, developers, and homebuyers worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)