Netradyne Technology Honored with The FICCI Road Safety Award by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Netradyne, a leader in AI and vision-based driver and fleet safety technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious FICCIRoad Safety Award at the 6th edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards & Conclave 2024 in Delhi. The award was presented by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, in recognition of Netradyne's outstanding contributions to enhancing road safety through innovative technology. The FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Road Safety Award is a highly coveted accolade that celebrates organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation in promoting road safety. Netradyne's state-of-the-art AI and computer vision solutions are designed to provide real-time insights and proactive safety measures, ensuring that both fleets and individual drivers can anticipate and mitigate potential road hazards.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award, which underscores our unwavering commitment to transforming road safety," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Sr. Vice President at Netradyne. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to FICCI for this incredible recognition. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in driver and fleet safety, ensuring a safer and smarter future for all," he added. Speaking at the conclave, Durgadutt also stated, "There is enormous headroom for all the stakeholders of our ecosystem to work together and achieve reliable and impactful solutions."

Netradyne's innovative solutions have set new benchmarks in the industry. As per company's customer data, their technology has helped reduce road accidents by upto 50% within few quarters of deployment and improve driver behavior significantly. By integrating advanced AI algorithms that have analyzed over 14 billion miles of driving data and adding almost 600 million miles every month, Netradyne's platform empowers drivers and fleet managers with the tools they need to stay ahead of potential hazards and make informed decisions in real time. The company's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement remains at the forefront of its operations, driving the future of road safety technologies.

About Netradyne

Netradyne is a leading Make-in-India provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions. Its flagship product, Driver•i, leverages AI and edge computing to deliver real-time feedback and insights that improve driver behavior and fleet safety. Today, it is an industry leader in advanced fleet safety solutions with customers across India, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. With marquee investors on board like Softbank, Reliance, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), and Point72 Ventures, Netradyne was founded by two Stanford University graduates and technologists, Avneesh Agarwal and David Julian. Netradyne currently markets 'Driver•i', a fleet safety and coaching platform. Its technology uses deep learning and edge computing to bring rich contextual insights and solutions to the transportation industry to help fleets establish safe driving practices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494817/FICCI_Award_NETRADYNE.jpg

