New BAPS Swaminarayan Temple to be Nestled in Krisala Land of Dreams's Perimeter

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Krisala Developers, one of the leading real estate developers in Pune and PCMC, is set to welcome a significant cultural and spiritual landmark next to its flagship Land of Dreams township, with a Swaminarayan Temple proposed across approximately 1.5 acres. The proposed temple is expected to be the first Swaminarayan temple in Pune to be situated in such close proximity to a large residential development.

Located in the Vadgaon-Lonavala Growth Corridor, one of Pune's fastest-emerging residential and infrastructure belts, Krisala Land of Dreams is part of a rapidly evolving micro-market witnessing increasing residential activity and infrastructure development. The proposed temple is expected to add a distinctive spiritual and cultural dimension to the corridor, complementing its growing residential ecosystem and contributing to the emergence of a more integrated community destination.

Mr. Aakash Agarwal, Managing Director, Krisala Developers said, "For families living at Land of Dreams, having a Swaminarayan Temple within the township adds something that cannot be created through residential amenities alone. It gives residents a place of faith that is close to home, where they can attend prayers, celebrate festivals and take part in community and cultural activities without having to travel far. We see this as an important addition to the everyday experience of living at Krisala Land of Dreams, particularly for families who value having these traditions and community spaces within easy reach."

The temple is currently in its planning and development phase, with construction timelines to be confirmed by the temple trust in due course. Once complete, it is expected to host regular religious observances, cultural programmes, and community events, adding to the corridor's evolving social infrastructure.

With Pune's western and southwestern growth corridors witnessing sustained residential demand, the addition of institutions such as this temple is expected to further validate the long-term destination value of the Vadgaon-Lonavala belt -- reinforcing its shift from a peripheral location to a self-sufficient, well-rounded micro-market.

About Krisala Developers

Krisala Developers is a Pune-based real estate developer with over 14 years of experience across residential, commercial, plotted and integrated developments. Driven by its philosophy of "Innovating Lifespaces," Krisala combines customer insight, thoughtful design, technology and execution to create spaces that respond to evolving lifestyles and aspirations. The company has delivered 20+ projects and homes to 9,000+ families, with over 2.5 million sq. ft. developed and 10.5 million sq. ft. under development. From pioneering formats such as the +0.25 BHK to developing large-scale, lifestyle-led communities, Krisala continues to focus on innovation, quality, transparency and customer-centric development. The company is expanding its presence across emerging growth corridors, with a growing portfolio spanning residential, commercial and integrated developments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)