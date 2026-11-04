New Era for School STEM: Cosmofluencer Launches CosmoClub with Fizzics Education's India Entry

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Cosmofluencer, the astronomy outreach and SciComm arm of Centelon Group, has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning Australian science-education provider Fizzics Education as it enters India.

Building on this collaboration, Cosmofluencer will launch CosmoClub for Schools, a new school-based STEM, space and astronomy programme for private premium schools across India, with Fizzics Education playing a pivotal role in shaping its expert-curated learning experiences.

Direct-to-school Learning

What makes CosmoClub for Schools especially distinctive is its direct-to-school, on-campus model. Cosmofluencer will deliver specially curated STEM, space and astronomy courses designed in collaboration with Fizzics Education's expert educators, bringing globally informed, curriculum-aligned learning directly into partner schools.

In addition, Fizzics Education's acclaimed educators will visit school campuses to deliver their highly regarded experiential science sessions, interactive workshops and shows that have earned recognition in Australia for making complex scientific ideas engaging, hands-on and memorable. This combination gives students both structured, expert-curated learning and live, immersive experiences within their own school environment.

Students will gain direct access to international science-education expertise and global best practices in STEM learning, helping them connect classroom concepts with real-world space science, innovation and career pathways.

"Our goal has always been to make space science feel within reach for every young person," said Paul Savio, Founder, Cosmofluencer. "Through the launch of CosmoClub for Schools and the partnership with Fizzics Education, we want students across India to experience astronomy not just as something they read about, but as something they can explore, question and imagine being part of."

"Science becomes powerful when students can see it, touch it and ask their own questions," said Ben Newsome, Founder, Fizzics Education. "We are excited to work with Cosmofluencer to create learning experiences that spark curiosity and show young people in India that STEM and space are for everyone."

Schools Invited!

Schools in India are invited to participate in the upcoming inter-school competition and discover more about CosmoClub for schools and the Cosmofluencer-Fizzics Education programme. The launch event will take place in Bangalore, but the initiative is designed for private schools across India, offering primary and secondary students access to expert-curated STEM, space and astronomy learning along with on-campus experiential sessions.

CosmoClub for Schools will also be presented at the Didac India convention in Bangalore from 25th to 27th November 2026, offering educators and school leaders an opportunity to explore the programme, its on-campus learning model and potential collaborations.

About Cosmofluencer

Cosmofluencer is a vibrant network of space enthusiasts united by a passion for exploring the cosmos and making space science accessible to wider audiences. The platform creates opportunities for students and budding science communicators to engage with astronomy through content, community initiatives and career-focused programmes such as CosmoScope.

About Fizzics Education

Fizzics Education is an award-winning Australian science-education provider that has delivered interactive science shows, workshops and resources since 2004. Founded by qualified science teacher Ben Newsome, it has reached more than three million students through inquiry-based, curriculum-linked activities designed to make science memorable, fun and accessible.

Cosmofluencer Team

helpdesk@cosmofluencer.com

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