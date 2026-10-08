New Era of Astrology Education: CVPT Brings Research-Led, Structured Jyotish Learning with LJ University Certification

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: The Ahmedabad-based programme combines traditional Jyotish principles with structured prediction methodology, research orientation, practical application and career-focused learning through online and offline education.

Astrology education in India is witnessing an attempt at a new direction with CVPT - Cosmological Vibration Predictive Technology, a structured prediction methodology being taught as part of the Jyotish Gyata - CVPT course within the Vedic Foretelling Systems programme associated with LJ University, Ahmedabad and its knowledge partner, Cosmo Research Foundation.

Rather than approaching Jyotish only as a collection of traditional rules and interpretations, CVPT has been developed around a more structured framework for understanding patterns, making predictions, documenting observations and evaluating outcomes.

The objective is to create a bridge between traditional Jyotish knowledge, systematic research, practical prediction and modern technology.

From Learning Rules to Learning a Prediction Process

One of the central ideas behind CVPT is that astrology education should move beyond memorising a large number of isolated rules.

CVPT teaches students to work through a structured process:

Pattern �' Diagnosis �' Remedies �' Outcome

Its prediction framework is designed to help learners understand three practical questions:

TIME - When is a pattern likely to become active?

TREND - Is the period comparatively favourable or unfavourable?

TRIGGER - What may activate the relevant life area or event?

Through this approach, students are trained not simply to interpret a Kundli, but to develop a systematic method of analysis.

What Is CVPT?

CVPT stands for Cosmological Vibration Predictive Technology.

It is a predictive methodology developed through long-term research and experimentation by Maulik Bhatt and the Cosmo Research Foundation ecosystem.

According to the organisation, development of the system has involved years of research, experimentation, prediction records and thousands of case observations.

CVPT attempts to convert complex Jyotish interpretation into a more structured system in which observations, predictive logic and outcomes can be documented and studied.

The philosophy behind the initiative is straightforward:

* Traditional knowledge provides the foundation.

* Research examines the patterns.

* Technology provides structure.

* Outcomes provide feedback.

Rather than asking learners to accept every astrological proposition as a matter of belief, the programme encourages observation, application, documentation and continuous evaluation.

Research-Led and Evidence-Oriented Astrology Education

The CVPT initiative represents what its developers describe as an evidence-oriented approach to Jyotish education.

This does not mean that every proposition associated with astrology has been scientifically established.

Instead, the aim is to encourage a culture in which predictive propositions can increasingly be:

defined, documented, compared, tested and evaluated against outcomes.

This distinction is central to the CVPT approach.

Founder and researcher Maulik Bhatt explains:

"Our objective is not to ask people to believe astrology more. Our objective is to make predictive methods more structured, testable, teachable and accountable to outcomes. A prediction system should continuously learn from what actually happens."

The broader vision is to encourage a transition from a primarily belief-driven discussion around astrology toward a more research-driven discussion about individual predictive techniques and their observable results.

University-Linked Learning in Ahmedabad

The programme gains an important educational dimension through LJ University, Ahmedabad.

Under its Vedic Foretelling Systems initiative, LJ University collaborates with Cosmo Research Foundation as a knowledge partner, with Jyotish Gyata - CVPT included among the courses offered within the programme.

The university's Vedic Foretelling Systems initiative has been designed to provide learners with theoretical knowledge as well as practical skills while studying traditional predictive sciences through a contemporary educational framework.

For students, this creates an opportunity to study CVPT within a structured learning environment while selecting an applicable university certification route.

Hindi Medium and Flexible Learning

Accessibility is another important feature of the CVPT programme.

Students can access learning through online and offline formats, enabling participants from Ahmedabad as well as other parts of India to study the system.

Hindi-medium learning is available, making the subject accessible to students who may find English-only professional courses difficult to follow.

Depending on the selected programme and batch, additional regional-language learning options are also available.

This combination of:

* University Certification

* Hindi Medium

* Online Learning

* Offline Classroom Learning

* Practical Training

is intended to make structured Jyotish education accessible beyond the traditional classroom model.

A Career-Oriented Approach

CVPT is being positioned not merely as a hobby course but as a career-oriented predictive education programme.

The learning model is designed for:

1. Beginners interested in Jyotish

2. Existing astrologers seeking a more structured prediction method

3. Consultants who want to improve their analytical process

4. Students interested in research

5. Professionals exploring astrology as an additional career

6. People intending to develop an independent consultation practice

The focus is therefore not simply on obtaining knowledge or certification.

The programme aims to develop the learner's ability to:

Observe �' Analyse �' Predict �' Explain �' Guide

From Astrologer to Cosmologer®

The wider CVPT ecosystem also introduces the professional identity Cosmologer®.

While an astrologer traditionally works with astrological interpretation, the Cosmologer concept is being developed around the role of a Time Pattern Analyst - a practitioner trained to study patterns relating to past, present and future periods and translate those patterns into practical guidance.

Within CVPT, the emphasis is on understanding:

personal response patterns, external situations, timing patterns and probable trajectories.

The long-term intention is to develop professional standards around learning, prediction, research, practical experience and continuing development.

Four Dimensions of Modern Predictive Learning

The CVPT framework is built around four broad forms of intelligence:

* Celestial Intelligence

* Artificial Intelligence

* Bio Intelligence

* Human Intelligence

Together, these represent a broader vision in which traditional celestial observations can eventually interact with technology, data, individual behavioural information and human judgment.

The intention is not to replace the human practitioner with technology, but to create more structured tools for analysis, documentation and decision support.

Building a Culture of Testing

One of the biggest challenges surrounding astrology has historically been that individual predictions, rules and techniques are often discussed together under a single label.

CVPT proposes a different approach.

Individual predictive principles can be examined separately.

A proposition may eventually be classified based on observed evidence as:

* Supported

* Partly Supported

* Not Supported

o or

* Needs Further Testing

This research culture is expected to form an important part of the future development of CVPT.

The guiding thought is:

No Blind Belief

No Blind Rejection

Only Investigation

Neither blind belief nor blind rejection - but investigation.

Rooted in Tradition, Designed for the Future

CVPT does not seek to disconnect modern predictive education from Jyotish tradition.

Instead, its developers describe the evolution as:

* Rooted in Shastra.

* Developed through Research.

* Structured by Technology.

* Tested through Outcomes.

The objective is to preserve valuable traditional knowledge while creating systems through which individual techniques can be taught more clearly, tested more systematically and applied more consistently.

Ahmedabad as a Centre for a New Predictive Education Model

The development of CVPT in Ahmedabad also represents a broader opportunity for Gujarat to contribute to innovation within Indian Knowledge Systems.

With university-linked education, digital learning, research activity and structured professional development coming together, the initiative aims to build Ahmedabad into an important centre for the study and future development of modern predictive systems.

The Future Vision

The longer-term ambition behind CVPT extends beyond creating another astrology course.

Its developers envision an ecosystem combining:

* Education

* Research

* Prediction

* Technology

* Case Documentation

* Professional Practice

* Continuing Development

The aim is to continuously improve the quality and accountability of predictive practice.

For Maulik Bhatt, the transformation can ultimately be expressed in one line:

"The future of Jyotish should not depend only on how many rules a person remembers, but on how systematically a prediction can be made, explained, documented and evaluated."

As CVPT enters university-linked structured education, its developers believe this may mark the beginning of a broader conversation around how traditional Jyotish knowledge can evolve in the age of research, data and technology.

About CVPT

CVPT - Cosmological Vibration Predictive Technology is a structured prediction methodology developed within the Cosmo Research Foundation ecosystem. It focuses on systematic analysis of timing, trends, triggers, personal response patterns and situations using defined predictive frameworks.

Its educational approach integrates traditional Jyotish foundations with structured methodology, research, technology and practical application.

About Cosmo Research Foundation

Cosmo Research Foundation works in the areas of research, education and development relating to Jyotish and predictive systems. It serves as a knowledge partner for LJ University's Vedic Foretelling Systems initiative.

About CosmoGuru

CosmoGuru is an education and professional-learning platform associated with CVPT training. It provides structured Jyotish learning through live teaching, digital learning resources, practical education and online and classroom formats.

Course Information

CVPT - Cosmological Vibration Predictive Technology

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Learning: Online + Offline

Language: Hindi and regional-language options depending on batch

University Certification Option: LJ University, Ahmedabad

Website: CosmoGuru.com

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