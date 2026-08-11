New Homegrown Brand LUXNEON Launches Nationwide to Fix India's Neon Sign Quality Problem

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: A new player has officially entered India's home decor and commercial signage market. LUXNEON, a luxury custom neon sign brand founded in February 2026, has launched with a clear mission. The brand wants to replace short-lived, poorly crafted neon signs with high-brightness, long-lasting alternatives backed by dedicated customer service.

Custom neon signs have become a staple for Indian bedrooms, gaming rooms, bars, gyms, salons and wedding venues. Buyers still face the same frustrations. Signs dim within a year. Colors arrive wrong. Sellers vanish after payment. LUXNEON was created to solve these issues through higher manufacturing standards and a customer-first design process.

Despite being a new entrant, the brand has already served more than 500 customers across India in its first six months. That demand points to a gap in the market for reliable, premium signage.

Fixing the Neon Experience: Design, Quality and Warranty

Unlike unorganized market sellers, LUXNEON offers a personalized, end-to-end service. The process takes the guesswork out of ordering custom neon artwork.

- Free Design Mockups: LUXNEON's in-house design team draws every sign to scale. The designers match fonts, colors, regional-language scripts and complex logos to the buyer's exact space. Revisions stay free until the customer gives final approval, and production begins only after that.

- Built for Longevity: Signs feature high-brightness LEDs rated for up to 50,000 hours. For intricate artwork and logos, LUXNEON combines UV printing with neon tubing.

- Safety and Efficiency: The signs run on certified power adapters. LUXNEON also produces IP67-rated waterproof neon signs for outdoor storefronts, terraces and open-air venues.

- Complete Kit and Warranty: LUXNEON offers a 2-year warranty on every sign. Each order ships nationwide with a power adapter and wall-mounting hardware. Buyers can add a dimmable remote as an option.

Founder's Vision

"We keep customer service first in everything we do," says Sanjay Kumar, Founder of LUXNEON. "Our designers work on the mockup until the customer says it is right, however many rounds that takes. On materials, we tested hundreds of LED products before choosing what we build with today.

Ours hold their color in a lit room and in daylight. A neon sign should still be bright five years from now. We want LUXNEON to be the best neon sign brand in India, and that gets decided one customer at a time."

Early customers have highlighted the attention to detail during mockups and the vibrancy of the final product. As one verified buyer noted: "They sent me three mockups until the pink was exactly right. It lights the whole bedroom wall at night."

LUXNEON is currently accepting custom nationwide orders online at luxneonsign.com.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Sanjay Kumar

Phone Number: +91 93103 01514

Email: support@luxneonsign.com

Website: https://luxneonsign.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)