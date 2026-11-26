PNN

New Delhi [India], November 26: New Shop, India's technology-enabled, 24/7 convenience retail chain, announced the launch of its new 1 lakh sq. ft. corporate campus, Marking a significant milestone in its growth journey and reinforcing its commitment to building India's largest organised convenience retail ecosystem.

With 35,000 sq. ft. already developed, the first phase houses the company's corporate headquarters, with seating capacity for 500 employees. The remaining 65,000 sq. ft. is expected to be completed over the next two years, progressively increasing the campus's overall seating capacity to approximately 3,000 employees. The campus has been secured on a nine-year lease, with significant development work undertaken through the company's in-house architecture, construction and fabrication capabilities.

Designed as an integrated business and innovation hub, the campus houses an R & D centre, a mini fulfilment centre, an experiential centre, employee and franchise partner training facilities, and dedicated spaces for entrepreneurs-in-residence and portfolio companies. The upcoming development will include additional office spaces, a large experiential showroom for new retail formats and joint venture brands, dedicated spaces for acquired and portfolio companies, and recreational facilities such as a padel court and a terrace lawn.

Commenting on the launch, Aastha Almast, Co-founder, New Shop, said:

"As a 24/7 business, we believe our infrastructure must reflect our commitment not just to our customers but also to our people. This campus is envisioned as more than a corporate office; it is an ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration and employee wellbeing. From dedicated recreational facilities to an in-house creche supporting working parents, every element reflects our belief in building an institution that invests in its people. As we work towards our target of 10,000 stores by 2030, the campus will serve as the nerve centre of New Shop's next chapter, bringing together the talent and capabilities to build a lasting retail institution."

Founded in 2019, New Shop has scaled to over 300 stores across 55 cities, serving more than 10 million customers and processing nearly 60,000 orders daily. The company has maintained profitability for the past three years and follows a capital-efficient, franchise-first growth model.

Despite raising capital primarily from international investors, New Shop has raised capital, primarily from international investors, it has remained highly capital-efficient. The new campus, being developed through the company's own earnings, reflects its financial discipline and commitment to building long-term capabilities. Its integrated retail technology ecosystem connects store operations, billing, inventory management, demand forecasting and supply chain management.

For more information, visit: https://newshop.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)