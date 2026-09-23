Newsweek Recognizes Altimetrik as America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, has been named Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2026 list. The annual ranking, produced in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluates U.S. technology employers across 10 dimensions of employee satisfaction, drawing on more than 287,000 company reviews from over 129,000 employees in the technology sector.

The recognition adds to a series of workplace honors for Altimetrik. The company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for seven consecutive years and was also named Glassdoor's Best-Led Companies 2025 and listed as USA Today's Top Workplaces in 2024. It also received the ET Now Best Organisations for Women 2024 recognition.

"Great engineering starts with great teams , and great teams require a culture where people know the organization is investing in their growth," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. "As AI changes how technology is designed and delivered, the real differentiator is the judgment, curiosity and ownership of the people using the tools . That culture runs through every office we operate, from Detroit to Bangalore. Because this recognition is based on the experiences of Altimetrians, it is the review that really counts."

"As the tech sector navigates structural realignments and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence, sustaining a culture of innovation requires an unwavering commitment to talent ," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief. "Newsweek's definitive ranking elevates the tech companies that look beyond perks to build environments rooted in clear communication, equity, and meaningful professional development . This list serves as an essential index of the workplaces driving the future of the digital economy ."

Altimetrik strengthens its workforce through progressive, role-based technology learning, high-impact work for global customers, and a deliberate focus on employee well-being. Its global footprint gives employees exposure across industries and geographies, while initiatives such as ALTi Labs and the Forward Deployed Engineer model help them apply their skills to real business challenges and customer outcomes. Employees also have access to flexible work practices, health and wellness initiatives, confidential employee assistance resources and mental health support. Together, these efforts reflect Altimetrik's intent to create an environment where people can grow, perform sustainably, and feel supported.

The recognition of Altimetrik's U.S. workplace comes as the company continues to strengthen a globally connected talent network comprising more than 10,000 practitioners across 16 countries and serves over 150 enterprise clients across financial services, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods, automotive, healthcare and life sciences. Its workforce spans engineering centers in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. India is Altimetrik's largest talent and innovation hub, with offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Gurugram.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences.

Learn more at altimetrik.com

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