NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of INR 2,538.34 Lakhs; Manufacturing Revenue Grows Over 49 percentage YoY

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited (NSE - SME: NFPSAMPOOR), an integrated dry-fruit sourcing, processing, and distribution company, announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹2,538.34 Lakhs in H1 FY27.

- EBITDA stood at ₹334.84 Lakhs, with an EBITDA Margin of 13.20%.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹147.98 Lakhs.

- Net Profit (PAT) stood at ₹100.62 Lakhs, with a Net Profit Margin of 4.00%.

Key Business Updates

1. Manufacturing Growth and Value Addition

- Manufacturing revenue recorded over 49% YoY growth during H1 FY27.

- Continued focus on strengthening processing capabilities, improving capacity utilisation and expanding value-added operations.

- The Company is evaluating opportunities to enhance its processing capabilities and move towards higher-value operations.

2. Growth in Institutional and B2G Supplies

- B2G supplies increased to ₹89.19 Lakhs from ₹36.15 Lakhs, registering approximately 146.6% YoY growth.

- Strengthening institutional relationships with customers including Nutraj (VKC Nuts), Farmart, Om Sweets and Harish Bakeries.

- Continued focus on expanding institutional relationships and developing opportunities across government and institutional channels.

3. Product Portfolio Expansion

- Expanded product range to include golden raisins, black raisins, walnut kernels, black pepper, sabudana, pista dodi, ajwain and tarbooj magaj, among other products.

- Continued diversification across dry fruits, nuts, spices and seeds to address a wider range of customer requirements and market opportunities.

4. Disciplined Raw Material Procurement and Trading Approach

- The geopolitical situation, shipping disruptions and volatility in global commodity prices impacted raw material procurement, particularly in the raw cashew nut (RCN) segment.

- The Company adopted a calibrated approach towards RCN trading, prioritising margin protection, prudent working capital management and control of inventory-related risks.

- While these external challenges exerted pressure on margins, the Company continued to focus on revenue growth and strengthening its manufacturing and institutional business.

5. Expansion into Value-Added Processing

- The Company is exploring the establishment of a proposed Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) extraction facility.

- The proposed initiative is aimed at expanding the Company's value-added processing capabilities and creating opportunities to participate in additional segments of the cashew value chain.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, Mr. Yash Vardhan Goel, Managing Director, NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited, said:

"The first half of FY27 witnessed encouraging progress in our overall business, with revenue from operations reaching ₹25.38 crore. Our manufacturing business continued to demonstrate strong momentum, recording over 49% year-on-year growth, while B2G supplies grew by approximately 146.6% to ₹89.19 lakh from ₹36.15 lakh in H1 FY26.

During the period, the geopolitical situation, shipping disruptions and volatility in global commodity prices created challenges in raw material procurement, particularly in the raw cashew nut segment. These factors, along with our calibrated approach towards trading activities, exerted pressure on

margins. However, our focus remained on maintaining operational discipline, protecting margins and strengthening the quality of our business.

Going forward, we are focused on several initiatives to strengthen our growth trajectory. These include expanding our B2G business, deepening institutional relationships, widening our product portfolio and capitalising on the demand opportunities arising from the ongoing festive season. We are also exploring the proposed Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) extraction facility, which represents an opportunity to expand our value-added operations and strengthen our presence across the cashew processing value chain.

We believe these initiatives, supported by our growing manufacturing business and expanding customer relationships, will provide additional avenues for growth. We remain firmly committed to executing our strategic priorities, improving operational efficiencies and building a stronger and more diversified business in the coming period."

About Sampoorna Foods Limited

NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited operates an integrated dry-fruit platform spanning sourcing, importing, in-house processing, grading, packaging, and pan-India distribution. Its portfolio includes cashew nuts, makhana (fox nuts), almonds, and walnuts, catering to B2B, B2C, and institutional customers.

Direct sourcing from African origins and domestic importers ensures quality, supply security, and cost efficiency, while in-house processing enables value addition across multiple cashew grades. Its outlet in Khari Baoli, Delhi-Asia's largest wholesale dry-fruit market-provides direct access to distributors and institutional buyers.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)