NICMAR Brings India's Brightest Infrastructure Talent Together at the Grand Finale of Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), India's premier institution for Built Environment, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Project Management (CRIP) education, hosted the Grand Finale of the inaugural Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge 2025-26 in JW Marriot Mumbai. The event, India's premier innovation challenge for Civil Engineering, Architecture and Core Engineering students, was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The occasion brought together young innovators, industry leaders, academicians, and policymakers to celebrate student-led innovation for the future of India's infrastructure.

Launched in December 2025, the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge is NICMAR's flagship nationwide innovation platform designed to encourage students to develop practical solutions for the country's evolving infrastructure and built environment needs. Supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the inaugural edition engaged over 20,000 students from more than 500 institutions across the country. Following college-level rounds, city competitions across 11 cities and three regional finales, the top three teams advanced to the National Grand Finale.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, said, "For futuristic development, futuristic research is paramount and our young talented engineers are very capable of this; and NICMAR has done good work in this area & through Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge. Students and institutions should constantly focus on need based research that's required to reduce cost of construction without compromising on quality of construction. Using technology, cost effective solutions can be made that can help reduce imports in the sector. Today, there's immense scope for pre-cast and tunnelling in India. In line with the ongoing infrastructure developments and requirements, NICMAR should design pre-cast compound wall - one that's the need of the hour. I would like to congratulate all the students for their research and invaluable contribution."

The Grand Finale witnessed participation from regional winning teams representing IIT Delhi, Maturi Venkata Subba Rao Engineering College and Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering. Following a rigorous evaluation by an eminent jury comprising industry leaders and academicians, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering bagged the winners title of the inaugural edition of Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge. The winning team received a Global Infrastructure Excellence Tour along with the overall prize pool worth INR 30 lakh.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman of the Board of Trustee's and Board of Governors of National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), said, "As India enters one of the most crucial infrastructure development phases, our greatest asset will not only be capital or technology, but also the quality of our talent. NICMAR's, Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge is an initiative to transform students from learners into problem solvers by exposing them to real-world infrastructure challenges and encouraging interdisciplinary innovation. At NICMAR, we strongly believe that the nation can only be as strong as the people who build it."

Alongside the competition, NICMAR hosted the Industry-Academia Conclave, bringing together leading industry professionals, academicians, and policymakers to deliberate on the future of India's infrastructure ecosystem. The conclave featured insightful discussions on strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry, accelerating technology adoption, and promoting sustainable and resilient infrastructure. It also reiterated the importance of building a future-ready talent pipeline to support India's infrastructure ambitions and the evolving needs of the Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project Management (CRIP) sector.

"The Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge also exemplifies NICMAR's commitment to strengthening the connection between academia and industry. By creating opportunities for students to engage with real-world challenges and interact with industry leaders, we are nurturing future professionals who are equipped to contribute meaningfully to India's infrastructure and urban development journey," added Mr. Gulabchand.

With the successful completion of its inaugural edition, the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge has established itself as a national platform nurturing innovation, strengthening industry-academia collaboration and empowering the next generation of infrastructure leaders to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

About NICMAR

Established in 1983, NICMAR is an autonomous, non-governmental, not-for-profit and India's only premier CRIP (Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Project) dedicated education institute. Backed by some of the largest and leading construction companies, NICMAR is recognised for academic excellence, industry relevance, and strong placement outcomes, with four campuses in Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The Institute is recognised globally for its contributions to the built environment.

For more information, please visit www.nicmar.ac.in.

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