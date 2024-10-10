NIF Global Kothrud Students Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week with 'Chor Bazar' Collection

SMPL New Delhi [India], October 10: NIF Global Kothrud once again made headlines at India's premier fashion event, Lakme Fashion Week, as two of its most talented students, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary, unveiled their debut collection titled 'Chor Bazar'. Showcased under the prestigious GenNext category, the collection was a vibrant celebration of Mumbai's iconic Chor Bazar, blending vintage charm with contemporary flair. The 'Chor Bazar' collection was a standout at the event, turning heads with its distinctive mix of retro aesthetics and sustainable fashion practices. Drawing inspiration from the bustling marketplace, which is renowned for its eclectic mix of antique treasures, the duo infused their garments with nostalgic elements like gramophones, vintage pocket watches, and traditional jewellery. Their ability to modernize these elements and turn them into fashion-forward pieces earned the students much acclaim.

The collection consisted of luxurious hand-crafted pieces made from cotton silk and silk fabrics, further elevated by intricate hand-embellished detailing. In a unique nod to sustainability, Chetan and Mahendra sourced leftover jewellery from Chor Bazar itself, which they skillfully repurposed as embellishments for their designs. This thoughtful incorporation of old, discarded materials not only reflected the designers' creativity but also their commitment to sustainability--a key trend in today's fashion industry.

The collection wasn't just about blending the old with the new; it was also a deeply personal tribute to the cultural heritage of Mumbai. Each garment in the 'Chor Bazar' collection told a story--one of craftsmanship, nostalgia, and innovation. The retro motifs, combined with bold and modern silhouettes, resonated with fashion enthusiasts who praised the collection for its originality and narrative depth.

Adding an extra dose of glamour to the showcase was actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who took to the runway as the showstopper for the collection. Draped in one of the standout pieces from 'Chor Bazar', her presence on the runway elevated the showcase, capturing the essence of the collection's vintage-meets-modern appeal.

The success of the 'Chor Bazar' collection is a testament to the quality of education and mentorship provided by NIF Global Kothrud. "We are immensely proud of Chetan and Mahendra's achievements," said Mita Agrawal, Director of NIF Global Kothrud. "Their creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication are a true reflection of the innovation we encourage at NIF Global Kothrud. We are thrilled to see their hard work come to fruition on such a prestigious platform like Lakme Fashion Week."

As NIF Global Kothrud continues to nurture the next generation of fashion designers, the 'Chor Bazar' collection serves as a shining example of how creativity, tradition, and sustainability can intersect to create something truly remarkable.

About NIF Global Kothrud

NIF Global Kothrud is a leading institution for fashion and interior design education, committed to nurturing creativity, innovation, and technical expertise in its students. With a focus on producing industry-ready professionals, NIF Global Kothrud equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of fashion and interior design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)