NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited Launches Health ATMs in Rajasthan Border for Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans & Communities Under CSR Initiative

VMPL

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 8: On the rugged stretch of the Rajasthan border, healthcare just moved a whole lot closer. Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited, Project Aarogya has enabled the installation of Health ATM facilities across seven BSF posts in North and South Jaisalmer, bringing tech-enabled primary healthcare directly to BSF personnel and families living in nearby border villages. The project is being implemented by Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) with one clear goal -- making preventive healthcare accessible where it's needed most.

A milestone moment at the border, the inauguration ceremony saw the presence of senior leadership and partners. From BSF, Inspector General ML Garg, along with Commandant Arpita Sharma and Commandant Kamadeep Gupta, joined the event. Representing NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited, Anil Katewad and Jayita Naha participated, while the Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) team included Akul Vashishtha, Kartikeya Tewari, Deepak Kumar, Amit Choudhary, and Hitesh Meena. For many, it was an emotional moment -- because for the first time, jawans and villagers won't have to travel long distances just for basic health checkups.

What changes on the ground.

Each Health ATM is equipped to conduct 50+ diagnostic tests, including blood sugar, blood pressure, haemoglobin, BMI, ECG, and lipid profile. Reports are generated within 10-15 minutes, printed instantly, and can also be shared via WhatsApp -- helping doctors make faster, smarter decisions.

Voices from the event.

Inspector General ML Garg appreciated the effort, noting that timely checkups will help jawans identify symptoms early and get proper guidance. He also highlighted that the machines were installed thoughtfully, with local staff trained -- not just "installed and forgotten." Commandant Arpita Sharma emphasized how the Health ATMs will support both preventive care and routine monitoring, especially in such remote terrain. From NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited, Ms. Jayita Naha shared gratitude for the collaboration and spoke about how digital health access can genuinely transform remote communities when implemented the right way. Representing Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India), Mr. Akul and Mr. Amit explained how the Health ATMs make diagnostics faster, more affordable, and accessible, thanking NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited for their trust and BSF for embracing the technology with openness.

More than just machines.

Beyond routine tests, the Health ATM network will support early detection of chronic illnesses, emergency triage, digital health records, and timely referrals to hospitals when needed. In a border region where distances are long and medical facilities are limited, this is a genuine life-upgrade.

What's next.

Under Project Aarogya, Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) plans to scale digital health infrastructure across underserved regions, strengthening preventive care and building healthier, more resilient communities. This is healthcare going where it truly matters -- right to the last mile.

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