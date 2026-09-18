NIIT Ltd. And SPJIMR Launch Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations to Build Talent for India's Digital Finance Ecosystem

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: NIIT Limited, a leading skills and talent development corporation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) have announced the launch of a Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations, designed to prepare students, graduates and early-career professionals for roles in India's digital financial services ecosystem. SPJIMR is one of India's leading business schools, ranked #26 globally and #2 in India by the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking.

The Professional Certificate is designed for final-year students and graduates from Commerce, Finance and Management backgrounds. Early career professionals working in BFSI domains can also enrol to build modern financial-services skills and strengthen their understanding of technology-enabled finance. The program offers a non-coding pathway into FinTech and digital financial services roles, emphasizing technology fluency without requiring learners to code. Participants learn to use APIs, AI tools and FinTech platforms from a business and operations perspective.

India's BFSI sector is evolving rapidly as financial services become increasingly digital and technology enabled. According to an Adecco India report, the sector is projected to add nearly 2.5 lakh permanent jobs by 2030, with almost 48% of new roles emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Commenting on the launch, Anshumaan Prasad, Business Head, NIIT Digital and Head of Marketing, NIIT Limited said, "Digital finance is creating career opportunities beyond traditional banking and software development. Payments, lending, compliance, risk and product operations need professionals who understand both financial services and the digital systems that power them. Through our partnership with SPJIMR, we aim to help students, graduates and early-career BFSI professionals build domain knowledge, technology fluency and practical skills, creating a stronger pathway from education to employment in India's evolving FinTech ecosystem."

The launch comes amid a broader transformation of financial services, with emerging technologies such as AI increasingly reshaping operations, risk, compliance and customer experience. These shifts were a key focus at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, which examined the impact of technologies including Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum computing on the future of finance.

The curriculum is mapped to roles across FinTech and BFSI, including payments operations, KYC/AML, credit operations, digital banking, transaction monitoring, compliance, business analysis and product operations. Participants will work on practical projects in KYC onboarding, payment reconciliation and loan processing, with capstone tracks in operations excellence, product support and business analysis.

Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean SPJIMR, said, "The future of financial services will be shaped not simply by those who understand technology, but by professionals who can apply it with judgement and purpose. As finance, technology and operations increasingly converge, there is a growing need for talent that can work confidently with digital tools while understanding their business, customer and regulatory implications. This program is designed to build that bridge, preparing learners to contribute meaningfully to India's evolving FinTech ecosystem."

The program also aligns with the growing policy and industry focus on job-linked learning outcomes rather than credentials alone. NITI Aayog's working paper, Education and Skilling for Employment: From Credentials to Learning Outcomes, argues for stronger alignment between education, skills and employability, an approach reflected in the program's focus on applied projects, role readiness and technology fluency.

The Professional Certificate includes placement assistance through NIIT's industry network and SPJIMR's employer connections. Learners who successfully complete the program and enter the placement bank can receive up to three job selection opportunities within 120 days, with opportunities across FinTech startups, digital banking teams and BFSI technology providers.

The curriculum covers financial-services fundamentals, UPI and India Stack, digital lending, KYC/AML, regulatory frameworks, AI tools, APIs, data analytics and no-code workflow tools, with applied exposure to fraud detection, credit scoring, reporting and customer communication.

The Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations comprises 164 hours of instruction, delivered over 6 to 8 months depending on the batch schedule, along with labs and project work. It follows a hybrid model with live online learning and an optional SPJIMR campus immersion, and culminates in a Professional Certificate jointly issued by NIIT Limited and SPJIMR.

For program details: Click here

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