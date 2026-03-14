Nimbus Group Hosts Women's Day Event with Mary Kom, Highlights Women's Leadership Across Sectors

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], March 13: Nimbus Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, hosted a Women's Day gathering bringing together professionals and achievers from diverse sectors, with Olympic medalist and boxing icon Mary Kom attending as the Chief Guest.

The event focused on recognising women's achievements across fields while encouraging conversations around resilience, leadership and professional growth. Mary Kom addressed the gathering, sharing insights from her journey of perseverance and discipline that led her to become one of India's most celebrated athletes.

As part of the event, Nimbus Group felicitated several accomplished women for their contributions in their respective fields, including Anju Thakur, Executive Director - Finance, HUDCO; Sparsh Bansal, Owner, Roslyn Cafe; Dr. Aparna Gupta, Gynecologist & Obstetrician; and Nandita Mishra, Advocate, Supreme Court of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Yamini Agarwal, Director - Marketing & Communications, Nimbus Group, said "As a second-generation member of a developer family, I've grown up seeing how spaces and communities evolve. But true growth comes when those spaces also empower voices and ideas. Celebrating women who are breaking barriers in their fields is incredibly inspiring, and we look forward to creating many more such platforms that bring women together, amplify their stories and encourage the next generation to aim higher."

Addressing the audience, Mary Kom spoke about the role of discipline and self-belief in achieving long-term success.

"Every journey has challenges, but perseverance and confidence help you move forward. I always encourage young women to stay focused on their goals and continue working towards their dreams," she said.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony and interactions with attendees, recognising women who are making meaningful contributions in their respective domains.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)