NIPS Institute of Hotel Management Recognised as No. 1 Private Hotel Management College at Times Now Leaders of Excellence - East 2026

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: NIPS Institute of Hotel Management has been recognised as the "No. 1 Private Hotel Management College" at the Times Now Leaders of Excellence - East 2026, marking a significant milestone for the institute and its continued contribution to hospitality education.

The prestigious recognition was presented by renowned Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani at a ceremony held in Kolkata. Dr. Vivek Pathak, representing NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, received the award alongside Mr. Shekhar Mukherjee and Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes.

The recognition reflects NIPS Institute of Hotel Management's focus on delivering industry-oriented hospitality education and preparing students with the knowledge, skills and professional exposure required to build successful careers in the evolving hospitality sector.

Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director at NIPS Hospitality Group, said, "This recognition is a deeply proud moment for the entire NIPS family. We accept this award with gratitude and see it as a reflection of the collective efforts of our faculty, students, industry partners, alumni and the entire NIPS community. At NIPS, our endeavour has always been to create an environment where students receive strong academic foundations alongside practical exposure and industry-oriented learning. This recognition further motivates us to continue raising the standards of hospitality education and empowering our students to become confident, skilled and future-ready professionals."

About NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

Established in 1993, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management is a hospitality education institution focused on industry-oriented education, practical training and professional development. With campuses in Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Shillong, NIPS offers degree, diploma, certificate and master's programmes, along with opportunities for international certifications, internships and global exposure. The institute emphasises experiential learning and industry engagement, equipping students with the academic knowledge, practical skills and professional competencies needed to build successful careers in the hospitality sector. NIPS also provides international exposure across markets including the USA, France and Germany, with alumni placed with organisations such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, American Cruise and Sodexo. The institute is recognised by World Chefs, Paris, France, reflecting its focus on professional and industry-aligned hospitality education.

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